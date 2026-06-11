Widnes Vikings sign Danny Richardson in surprise move

Widnes Vikings have landed hometown halfback Danny Richardson on loan.

The playmaker, who is currently contracted to York Knights, has joined the Championship side on loan for the remainder of the season, though the Knights do have a recall contract should they wish to bring him back.

The former St Helens talent, who has also had spells at Castleford Tigers and Hull KR, has made just three appearances for Mark Applegarth’s side this season, with the likes of Liam Harris and Ata Hingano being preferred, as well as Cody Hunter.

That has seen Richardson’s game time limited and with that, the Knights have allowed Richardson to head out for game time, with Widnes moving to secure him.

The Vikings let Jordan Abdull go to Sheffield Eagles earlier this year, leaving them on the lookout for a new halfback. And they have landed on Richardson, the 29-year-old who has made 112 appearances in Super League during his career.

He was part of Hull KR’s treble-winning squad last season, though he made just four appearances for the club during the campaign.

For Widnes, it is a timely boost. They are currently fifth in the league, having won ten of their 13 league outings so far.

Richardson could make his debut in the clash with Rochdale Hornets this weekend in what would be his first ever appearance for his hometown club.

Richardson debuted for Saints in 2017 and played a key role the year later as they won the League Leaders’ Shield, making 34 appearances.

He fell out of favour after that and susbequently moved to Castleford Tigers in 2020, who paid a fee for him following the departure of Luke Gale to Leeds Rhinos. He spent three-and-a-half seasons at the Jungle before moving to Hull KR, initially on loan, before the deal became permanent.

He made six appearances in total under Willie Peters and also had loan spells with Huddersfield and Salford in between.

Now, a venture to the Championship is incoming, and potentially through to the end of the season if York do not need to recall him.