The draw for the semi-finals of this year’s 1895 Cup has been made, with London Broncos travelling to Midlands Hurricanes while Rochdale Hornets face Widnes Vikings.

Over the weekend just gone, the four sides who now remain in the competition booked their semi-final berths.

London comfortably beat Doncaster and Rochdale swept aside Goole Vikings.

Jason Demetriou’s Broncos have only suffered one defeat in any competition so far this season, and that came in the Challenge Cup against Super League side Bradford Bulls.

Elsewhere, Midlands edged a high-scoring quarter-final tie away against Oldham, while Widnes came from 18-0 down at half-time to beat Newcastle Thunder 30-20 in a dramatic affair!

1895 Cup semi-final draw made as London Broncos face away trip

York Knights star Liam Harris conducted the draw for the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup on Monday afternoon (May 18) having lifted the trophy last season after beating Featherstone Rovers 5-4 at Wembley in Golden Point extra time.

Ross Fiddes was the host for the draw, which was not broadcast live at the time, with the ties instead made public at 4pm.

None of the four Championship teams that remain in the competition have ever won it before, so there is guaranteed to be a new name on the trophy this season.

Of the quartet, Widnes came the closest having reached the inaugural final of the 1895 Cup, only to be beaten at Wembley by Sheffield Eagles back in 2019.

Aiming to reach the final again seven years on, Rochdale stand in the Vikings’ way this time around.

The Hornets were drawn at home, but the tie will be staged at Widnes’ DCBL Stadium due to work being carried out on the playing surface at Rochdale’s Crown Oil Arena.

The Vikings themselves had to switch their quarter-final tie against Newcastle to Robin Park Arena, the training base of Super League heavyweights Wigan Warriors, due to the DCBL Stadium being unavailable.

Alongside that all-North West affair between Rochdale and Widnes, there is a battle between two expansion clubs in the other 1895 Cup semi-final this term with Midlands hosting London.

1895 Cup semi-final draw

Ties to be played weekend of June 13/14

Rochdale Hornets v Widnes Vikings (to be played at Widnes)

Midlands Hurricanes v London Broncos

Notably, no venue has been confirmed just yet for the final of the competition, which has been moved out of Challenge Cup finals day and away from Wembley accordingly.

Super League side Wakefield Trinity won the competition back in 2024, and their home Belle Vue has been touted as a potential destination for this year’s 1895 Cup final, though nothing has been made official yet.