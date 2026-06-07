It was another points-fest in the Championship on Sunday afternoon – with London Broncos entering the record books and a whole heap of top teams winning big.

The headline is, once again, the form and the exploits of Jason Demetriou’s Broncos. They scored a staggering 25 tries and were 134-0 victors over a hapless North Wales side that remain at the bottom of the table. It is the third time this season alone they have conceded over 100 points in a single game, having already done so to London earlier in 2026, as well as to Batley last month.

Brandon Webster-Mansfield scored five tries with Morea Morea and Neil Tchamambe scoring four apiece as London made it 14 victories from 14 games. They are now six points clear at the summit.

Chasing pack bunches up

But the scramble beneath London for second place is fast becoming incredibly intriguing, with some of the sides right in the thick of that race winning on Sunday afternoon.

Barrow Raiders are level with Newcastle Thunder in second place on 22 points, after they picked up a big win in the Cumbrian derby against Workington Town.

Paul Crarey’s side were 56-12 victors.

Widnes Vikings are two points further back after notching up another impressive win, with Allan Coleman’s side beating Dewsbury Rams 46-0.

Ryan Ince crossed for four tries, with Joe Edge scoring a brace – with only missed goals preventing the Vikings from breaking the 50-point barrier by the end.

And Doncaster make up the rest of the top six, with the Dons just one win behind Widnes after hammering Salford RLFC 44-16 at the CorpAcq Stadium.

Rochdale edge crunch play-off tie

There was a big game in West Yorkshire on Sunday afternoon between Keighley Cougars and Rochdale Hornets, two sides pushing to make the top ten and reach the play-offs going into the end of the season.

And it was the Hornets who prevailed, with Jamie Dallimore’s hat-trick crucial in ensuring a big win for Rochdale as they moved to within two points of tenth-placed Dewsbury Rams.

Sunday’s other game saw Halifax Panthers continue to move ever closer to reaching zero points following their points deduction earlier in the season.

Kyle Eastmond’s side won the closest game of the day, a thriller against Swinton Lions, with the Panthers the victors 24-22.

Championship results: Sunday June 7