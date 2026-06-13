Hull FC picked up a vital win in their quest to stay in touch with the Super League play-offs with a hard-earned but ultimately deserved victory against Huddersfield Giants.

Andy Last’s side had more than enough to get the job done against a Giants side who, if we are being honest, are the worst team in the competition at present.

But Hull did enough, and that’s all that really matters. Here are the big talking points from the game at the MKM Stadium..

The good

Jake Arthur. One of his most impressive performances in a Hull shirt thus far, with a couple of assists and his hands over everything the Black and Whites did really well.

It felt like Arthur had more of a controlling role even with Aidan Sezer in the side – which is the right way to go about it. It looks increasingly likely Sezer won’t be at the club in 2027, and Hull have to start giving Arthur more authority.

The opposition wasn’t the best, admittedly – but he showed how important he can be here.

Logan Moy was also sensational, and again showed why he can be considered a viable option for Hull at fullback long-term if they, for example, decided to go with Will Pryce in the halves in 2027 alongside Arthur. He is outstanding and at his very best, he is absolutely electrifying.

It is also worth crediting some more of Hull’s young stars too – the likes of Will Kirby really shone and while there are recruitment questions hanging over the Black and Whites going into 2027, they clearly have lots of exciting young talent on the books. Get the senior players right, and the rest will follow. Steve McNamara will definitely be excited about working with them.

The bad

Huddersfield’s last tackle options. Look, the Giants have got problems running far deeper than what they do when the referee’s hand goes up to signal it’s the final tackle.

But goodness, with the game still relatively in the balance early in the second half, some of the stuff the Giants were serving up deep in Hull territory was awful. It wasn’t just poorly executed, it was a complete mess on occasions with no clarity about whether it was Tui Lolohea or Olly Russell leading the last play options.

They miss Adam Clune dearly – but as we’ve said, the problems are far worse than that.

The Giants’ big-money players just aren’t doing enough right now either: not just the half-backs. They are being badly let down by senior players who should be doing a lot better.

The ugly

Amir Bourouh’s tackle on Mathieu Cozza late in the first half which was placed on report. Bourouh may yet escape a hefty charge as he was fortunate the initial contact was just above the knee – though we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and say the point of contact was deliberate.

But it looked ugly and it could well be charged. That would be a shame, as Bourouh did really well outside of that moment – one of his better games for a while.