Widnes Vikings have hit out at speculation that they have been placed into special measures by the Rugby Football League – and insist the ‘inaccurate reporting’ around the situation has led them to speak out.

The Championship side say they have been left with no choice but to address a situation which claimed they were in financial strife, and had suggested they had been put into special measures by the governing body.

But Widnes have corrected that report in emphatic fashion, pointing out no such measure has been implemented by the RFL or anyone connected to the sport.

Furthermore, the Vikings insisted they are fully up to date with all financial commitments and have no outstanding loans beyond the Covid-19 support that was issued during the pandemic.

‘Inaccurate media reports’ slammed

In their statement, Widnes said: “Widnes Vikings wishes to address recent speculation and inaccurate media reports that the club has been placed in special measures by the RFL.

“The club can categorically confirm that Widnes Vikings have NOT been placed in special measures. As clarified by chairman Stuart Murphy at last week’s Q&A with fans, the club is up to date with all of its commitments including HMRC. We have, nor have we had, any loans (outside of standard Covid loans), any credit cards or any overdraft facilities.

“As a club, we do not usually respond to speculation or rumours. However, on this occasion we feel it is important to clarify the situation due to the potential damage that inaccurate reporting can cause to the reputation of the club. We are currently on a six-match winning run, are well placed in the Championship table and have reached the 1895 Cup semi-final.

“Off the pitch, we have enjoyed significant commercial growth in 2026, our matchday experience and fan engagement initiatives have been improved with lots of positive feedback, and the detailed heritage numbers project has been launched.

“The club remains committed to building a sustainable and competitive future both on and off the field, with ongoing work taking place across all areas of the organisation to strengthen the club for the long term. That includes engaging with interested parties regarding investment.”

Widnes’ position on and off the pitch

There is some turnover at Widnes in their off-field department, with General Manager Tim Holmes set to depart the club later this summer.

Holmes has made a big impact for the Vikings since returning to the club but he will now leave to pursue other projects.

On the pitch, Allan Coleman’s side sit fifth in the Championship, with nine wins from their opening 12 league games of the season. They are just two points off second spot going into this weekend’s fixtures.

Widnes are also within one win of an 1895 Cup Final spot – they will play Rochdale for a place in the decider, where they will meet either London Broncos or Midlands Hurricanes.

And they have now moved to confirm that their financial situation is not as dire as has been reported with a strongly-worded statement.