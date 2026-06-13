Hull FC secured a much-needed win to keep their Super League play-off hopes alive – after inflicting more woe on Huddersfield Giants.

Andy Last’s side were much the stronger of the two sides, with an ultimately comfortable win against a Giants side who are in danger of being cut adrift at the bottom of the league. But Hull did more than enough and were good value for the victory at the MKM Stadium in front of over 12,000 supporters. It was a vital afternoon and a vital victory for the Black and Whites.

Here are the Hull players who stood out for us on a strong, albeit not perfect, afternoon for the Black and Whites..

7. Harvie Hill

Led from the front really well and had two really impactful stints.

6. Will Kirby

One thing you can never really doubt about Hull is how they offer their young stars opportunities. With John Asiata sidelined again, Will Kirby nailed down a pretty good audition for him to be the permanent 13 with a fine display here. Plenty of energy, some big carries and a big defensive display.

5. Ethan O’Neill

Deputised at centre on a makeshift basis due to injuries, the Leeds Rhinos loanee had a cracking afternoon, headlined by his two tries.

4. Amir Bourouh

He’s been one of several Hull stars who just hasn’t hit the heights expected of him in the first half of the season, but this was much more like it from the hooker. He’ll be sweating on a possible disciplinary moment when he was put on report for a hit on Mathieu Cozza but that aside, he was pretty dynamic around the ruck and helped drive Hull’s attack forward.

3. Jed Cartwright

He’s clearly got his issues with injuries, and he won’t be at the Black and Whites in 2027. But when Jed Cartwright is fit and available for selection, he is without doubt in Hull’s best 17.

Cartwright was a big addition for Hull, giving them some much-needed steel defensively but also showing some nice touches with the ball. If they can keep him fit, he’s a big boost in the second half of the season.

2. Logan Moy

One of the bravest players in Super League, and always manages to show up well at fullback. He is electrifying in broken play, underlined by the break for the Harvey Barron try in the second half – but he always puts his body on the line too. He had a fantastic game.

1. Jake Arthur

The opposition wasn’t the best, granted – but this was an afternoon which showed exactly what Arthur can do in a Hull FC shirt.

He took on a much more dominant role, playing the leading half and really excelling. There has been a feeling that Arthur simply hasn’t been able to thrive because he’s more suited to the Aidan Sezer role, and while they were both on the field here, it felt like the shackles had been taken off from Arthur.

Hull will want to keep building with him – as he’s one of a few that’s in the long-term plans.