Hull KR are sitting pretty at the top of the Super League table; but if they want to keep their spot there they have to do something they haven’t done since 2013, beat St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The Robins last tasted victory at the home of the Saints 11 years ago, with tries from Greg Eden, Alex Brown and Travis Burns alongside six goals from Michael Dobson helping Craig Sandercock’s side claim a 24-12 win.

With so much time between wins in Merseyside, what are the squad from that day doing now? Well, with that thought in mind, here is a look at where the last Hull KR side to taste victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium are now.

Greg Eden

Greg Eden in action for Hull KR

One of only two players from this team still playing is fullback Greg Eden.

After kicking his career off with spells at Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants, Eden joined the Robins in 2013 and went onto make 39 appearances for the club before joining Salford part way through the 2014 season.

He has since had stints at the Brisbane Broncos, Castleford Tigers and Halifax Panthers before joining Featherstone Rovers midway through the current campaign. Eden has since made 10 appearances for his new employers.

Alex Brown

Brown’s career began with Keighley Cougars in 2006 and went onto have spells at Rochdale, Huddersfield and Batley before joining Hull KR in 2013. He only made 16 appearances for Rovers and quickly joined Leigh, before having further stints at Batley, Halifax and Bradford. He finished his career at Dewsbury Rams.

Graeme Horne

Hull native Graeme Horne made his debut for cross-city rivals Hull FC in 2003 and made 133 appearances in Black and White before moving to Huddersfield.

He later joined Rovers in 2012 after two years in West Yorkshire, and went onto play 115 games for the club before leaving for York. Horne spent two years with the Knights, and ended his career with a one-year spell at Doncaster where he played under his brother – and Doncaster coach – Richard Horne.

Craig Hall

The second, and final, player on this list still playing from that squad in 2013 is winger Craig Hall. Like Horne, Hall’s career began at Rovers’ city rivals Hull FC as he made his debut for the club in 2007. He swapped Black and White for Red and White in 2011 as he joined the Robins.

Hall then headed to Wakefield Trinity, Toronto and Leigh before returning to Craven Park in 2018. Over both of his stints with KR he notched 118 appearances. He then went to Featherstone in 2020 and is now plying his trade at Doncaster.

David Hodgson

The third Hull native in a row!

David Hodgson’s career began with Halifax in 1999, but he was quickly snapped up by Wigan ahead of the 2000 season. He spent four seasons in Cherry and White – where he won the Challenge Cup – before joining Salford. From there, he moved to Huddersfield Giants, before returning to his native Hull to join the Robins.

He also won eight Test caps for both England (4) and Great Britain (4).

Following his retirement in 2014, Hodgson joined the Robins’ coaching staff and recently penned a new deal for 2025. He also acts as the Reserves head coach.

Travis Burns

Travis Burns in action for Hull KR

Queensland native Travis Burns began his career with NRL side Manly Sea Eagles in 2005, and went onto make 128 NRL appearances across stints at North Queensland Cowboys and Penrith Panthers.

He joined Hull KR in 2013, and made 49 appearances for the club before heading to St Helens in 2015. Burns also played for Leigh before returning down under for the 2017 season.

As of 2022, Burns was head coach at Wattles Warriors rugby league club in Australia.

Michael Dobson

Fellow Aussie half Michael Dobson made his debut for Catalans Dragons in 2006, and later had spell at Wigan Warriors in the same season before heading back to Australia. After two years at Canberra, he returned to the UK to join Hull KR where he made 153 appearances for the club before further spells at Newcastle Knights, Salford and Wynnum-Manly.

He joined the Knights coaching staff ahead of the 2023 season, replacing current Hull KR boss Willie Peters.

Mickey Paea

After six years in the NRL, prop Micky Paea joined Hull KR in 2012 and made 54 appearances before heading across the city to join Hull FC. He went onto make 104 appearances in Black and White across two stints, sandwiched between a return to the NRL.

Paea also won 10 caps for Tonga, and featured in the 2008 and 2013 World Cups.

Following his retirement, he has remained involved in rugby league by coaching and mentoring young players.

Josh Hodgson

Josh Hodgson in action for Hull KR

Iconic hooker Josh Hodgson made his professional debut for Hull FC in 2009, but was quickly snapped up by Hull KR in 2010. He went onto feature 134 times for the Robins over his five year spell, before heading to the NRL with Canberra Raiders.

Hodgson was one of a number of British players to play for the Raiders in the NRL, but he is potentially one of the most iconic as he was a core part of their squad between 2015 and 2022. He made 138 appearances during his time in the capital, before joining Paramatta. His time at the Eels was cut short through injury, however, and he retired part-way through last year.

He joined the coaching staff at the Eels last season, and has recently been made head coach of the Harold Matthews Cup (U17s) side.

Adam Walker

After starting his professional career in 2010 with Huddersfield Giants, Walker joined the Robins in 2013 and made 106 appearances for the club before having further spells at St Helens, Wakefield Trinity and Salford.

Walker also won 14 caps for Scotland between 2012 and 2019, and represented them at the 2013 World Cup.

He sadly passed away in 2022, aged 31.

Jordan Cox

Back-rower Jordan Cox made his Hull KR debut in 2011, and went onto make 65 appearances for the Robins over his five year spell. He later had spells at Warrington, Sheffield and Doncaster.

He sadly passed away in 2020, aged 27.

Cory Paterson

Cory Paterson in action for Hull KR

Perth-native Cory Paterson began his career with NRL side Newcastle Knights, and later had a spell at North Queensland before heading to the UK to join Hull KR in 2013. He made 17 appearances for the Robins that season, before returning to Australia with Wests Tigers. It wasn’t long before he was back in the UK with Salford, and later represented Leigh and Toronto.

Since retiring, he has turned his hand to boxing and acting, and is also the host of the ‘The Other Side of Success’ podcast.

Constantine Mika

Constantine Mika made his NRL debut for the Newcastle Knights in 2009, and made 14 appearances before heading to East Hull.

He made 52 appearances for the Robins between 2012 and 2013, but returned to Australia to join Redcliffe. Mika then jumped across to rugby union with French outfit Provence, but returned to the 13-man code with Toulouse in 2016.

Mika went onto play for Villeneuve Leopards, Brooklyn Kings, Keighley Cougars, Limoux Grizzlies and Nyngan Tigers.

He is now a real estate agent in France.

Bench

Evarn Tuimavave

After 11 years in the NRL with New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights, Evarn Tuimavave joined Hull KR for a final hurrah in 2013. He made 23 appearances for the Robins that season, before hanging up his boots.

He also won one cap for his country, featuring in New Zealand’s triumphant 2008 World Cup campaign.

Tuimavave isn’t the only member of his family to ply his trade in Hull either, as his cousin Carlos is currently at Hull FC.

Since retiring, he now works away from rugby league.

Keal Carlile

Keal Carlile made his professional debut for Bradford Bulls in 2008, but joined Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2009 season. Carlile later joined Hull KR in 2012, and went onto make 36 appearances for the club before further spells at Sheffield, Featherstone, Newcastle Thunder and Halifax.

Since retiring, he has become a financial advisor and is the director of his own company.

Richard Beaumont

Forward Richard Beaumont made his Hull KR debut in 2011, and went onto make 19 appearances for his hometown club over his two year spell. He joined St Helens in 2014, but spent most of the time on loan with Rochdale. Beaumont joined Leigh a year later, but again spent the bulk of his time on loan at Rochdale and Whitehaven; before joining the Cumbrian outfit permanently.

He stepped away from the game in 2016.

Aaron Ollett-Hobson

Hull native Aaron Ollett-Hobson made his debut for the Robins in 2013, and went onto make 26 appearances for the club before leaving in 2015 for Keighley Cougars.

He later went onto have spells at Dewsbury, Newcastle Thunder and Doncaster, but left the Dons at the end of the 2023 season.

Coach: Craig Sandercock

Craig Sandercock took the reigns of Hull KR in 2012, and lead the club for 77 games until his departure in 2014. He left the club with a 40% win record.

Following his departure from Hull KR, he returned as Newcastle Knights assistant coach, and later coached at Wests Tigers, Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs.

He was recently made head coach at former NSW Cup side Wyong Roos.

