Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam says his squad is in a healthy place ahead of their trip to London Broncos, with no fresh injuries picked up during Magic Weekend and Matt Moylan potentially returning on Sunday.

The Leopards – who have won six of their last seven – beat Salford Red Devils 26-0 at Elland Road last weekend to move within three competition points of the play-off spots on the Super League ladder.

Australian ace Moylan, who has been struggling with a rib cartilage issue, wasn’t involved in that victory.

Since leaving the field after Leigh’s win against St Helens on July 26, the game which saw him pick up the injury, Moylan has played just 40 minutes of action.

LEOPARDS EXCLUSIVE: Leigh Leopards star makes transfer admission as he opens up on Hull FC exit

Leigh Leopards coach provides injury update on duo ahead of London Broncos clash

Lam’s side travel to the capital on Sunday, making the trip to Plough Lane to take on basement boys London.

And ahead of their Round 23 clash, the Papua New Guinean chief delivered a positive update on the utility back, saying: “We’re giving him every part of this week to be right.

“We’ve got a seven-day turnaround into London after last week’s game and it’s been three weeks now, so it (the injury) has improved.

“There’s obviously still some doubt there, but we’ll give him right up until kick-off.”

Gareth O’Brien returned from a concussion-related lay-off to deputise in the halves for Leigh at Elland Road, delivering a big performance.

He took some hefty hits during the Magic Weekend tie, hit late by Oli Partington following a kick in the second half having already seen Brad Singleton sin-binned for catching him with a high shot in the first 40.

But O’Brien will be fine to play again at Plough Lane, with Lam detailing: “Gaz is all good to go. He’s a big part of our side, whether he’s in the halves or at full-back.

“He’s always done an amazing job for us, and he certainly gives Lokie Lam some more room to move there.

“He’s fine from that (Salford game). He missed a couple of weeks with a HIA (beforehand), but I think physical games like he experienced at the weekend will always put you in a good position moving forward.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leigh Leopards star among top 10 Super League signings of the season

Adrian Lam discusses healthy Leopards squad

Leigh have been plagued with injuries at points this year, particularly early on, which has played its part in them needing to chase the top six rather than already occupying a spot in there.

But with the end of the season approaching, Lam detailed a healthy squad, saying: “I think it’s pretty much the same squad (this week as last).

“Matt Moylan’s been added to the 21 again, and Oli Holmes has been added again.There’s players that are playing some good rugby.

“We’ve got that right centre and wing spot now with Umyla Hanley and (Darnell) McIntosh, they’ve been playing great.

“(Josh) Charnley comes back into the 21 from being suspended last week, but I thought Keanan Brand did a really good job on that edge there.

“We’ve got all of those players to choose from, and the training during the week has been great for us because we’ve been able to train with two teams and get some more reps out collectively as a group.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam hails ‘awesome’ star following positional switch