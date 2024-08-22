‘P*ss take’: Fans fume as Sky Sports make late Super League fixture alteration

Warrington Wolves and St Helens supporters have been left fuming after Sky Sports made a late change to the pair’s Round 25 fixture, pushing it back by a day.

Saints should have made the 12-mile journey to the Halliwell Jones Stadium to face Warrington on the evening of Friday, September 6.

But with Sky now choosing the clash between the local rivals as one of their two ‘exclusive picks’ in Round 25, the decision has been made to push their meeting back to Saturday, September 7 (3pm BST KO).

That decision was announced by the clubs on Thursday afternoon, just 15 days before the original date of the game.

The new date now clashes with both Reminisce Festival, which takes place in St Helens, and Glastonferry Festival in Warrington.

Plenty of supporters had already purchased tickets for the Round 25 game on its original date, and many have now been left unable to attend.

Refunds have been made available to those who require one, but that has come as little consolation to the fans who will now have to miss their side’s game due to the alteration.

Both teams still have plenty to play for, with Warrington attempting to finish in the top two for the first time since their League Leaders’ Shield winning campaign in 2016, and Saints still needing to rubber-stamp their own play-off spot.

Fans of both clubs have expressed their discontent at the fixture alteration, and we’ve picked out a handful of responses to their respective posts on X below evidencing that.

