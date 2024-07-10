Super League is heading stateside in 2025, but English rugby league has spent its fair share of time in the USA.

In 2018, England travelled to Denver to take on New Zealand, and came away with a convincing 36-18 win on the day. The squad that day was littered with some of the best talent in the English game, most of which are still plying their trade in Super League.

Here is a full breakdown of where the squad from the historic test match in Denver are now.

1. Stefan Ratchford

Warrington Wolves man Stefan Ratchford wore the number one shirt that day, and he is one of several players still playing in Super League.

Ratchford made his England debut against France in 2016, and went onto win six caps in total between 2016 and 2018. He was also a part of the squad for the 2017 World Cup.

He joined Warrington in 2012, and has racked up over 330 appearances for the club since.

2. Jermaine McGillvary

Jermaine McGillvary vs New Zealand in 2018-Alamy

Huddersfield Giants icon Jermaine McGillvary made his England debut in 2015, and went onto win 21 caps for both England (17) and Great Britain (4). He was also a part of the squad for the 2017 World Cup.

He made his Super League debut for the Giants in 2010, and went onto register over 300 appearances for the club before leaving this off-season to join Wakefield Trinity. Since moving to Belle Vue, McGillvary has notched an impressive six tries in eight games.

READ NEXT: Leeds Rhinos dealt fresh Harry Newman blow as prop ruled out with injury

3. John Bateman

Shifting into the centres that day was John Bateman. Bateman made his England debut against France in 2015, and has 28 caps to his name for both England (24) and Great Britain (4) so far.

Bateman is still a major part of the England squad, and helped his side to a series whitewash over Tonga in the Autumn. He was ineligible to play in the mid-season test against France.

The back-rower currently plys his trade in the NRL with the Wests Tigers, but has been linked with a return to Super League in 2025.

4. Mark Percival

Mark Percival in action for England in 2018-Alamy

St Helens centre Mark Percival made his debut for England in 2016, and has six caps to his name. He was also a part of the squad for the 2017 World Cup.

Percival is still a key member of the St Helens squad, and has previously helped his team win five Grand Finals, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge. He also has over 230 appearances for the club after making his debut in 2013.

5. Ryan Hall

England duo James Graham (left) and Sean O’Loughlin (right) lift the Rugby League Football International Challenge trophy in Denver in 2018

Super League legend Ryan Hall made his England debut in 2009, and has won 42 caps for both England (40) and Great Britain (2). During his international career, Hall has also been to three World Cups.

He boasts a brilliant try-scoring record of 39 international tries in those 42 games.

Hall is currently at Hull KR, and recently became Super League’s all-time top try scorer. He will return to Leeds Rhinos in 2025, a club he made over 300 appearances for between 2007 and 2018.

READ MORE: Inside the Deal: How Wigan Warriors secured Super League’s historic Las Vegas trip

6. Jonny Lomax

Jonny Lomax (left) in action for England in 2018-Alamy

St Helens man Jonny Lomax made his England debut in 2016, and has won 15 caps for both Great Britain (4) and England (11). He was also a part of the squad for the 2017 World Cup.

Lomax has spent his whole club career in the Red Vee, and made his maiden appearance for the club in 2009. Since then, he has amassed 340 appearances for the Saints, and helped them win five Grand Finals, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge.

He is still a key member of the St Helens squad.

7. Gareth Widdop

Gareth Widdop in action for England in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup final against Australia – Alamy

One of the best British players to play in the NRL, Gareth Widdop made his England debut back in 2010. Since then, he has won 32 caps for both England (28) and Great Britain (4) and has featured in two World Cups.

After moving to Australia with his family at the age 17, Widdop’s club career began in the NRL with the Melbourne Storm. He went onto make nearly 200 appearances down under for both the Storm and St George Illawarra Dragons, and won a Premiership in 2012.

He returned to the UK in 2020 to join Warrington, and is now playing for Halifax in the Championship.

8. Chris Hill

Chris Hill has won 33 caps in total for Great Britain and England

Long-serving prop forward Chris Hill made his England debut in 2012, and has registered 41 (37 England caps, 4 Great Britain caps) international appearances to date. He has also been to three World Cups, and was a part of the squad for the Tonga series last Autumn.

After beginning his club career with Leigh in 2005, he was snapped up by Warrington in 2012 and made nearly 300 appearances for the Wire. Hill then joined Huddersfield Giants in 2022, and is a key part of Ian Watson’s current squad.

READ NEXT: Super League clubs step up interest in Huddersfield Giants forward

9. James Roby

St Helens legend James Roby made his international debut for Great Britain in 2006, and won 39 caps for both GB and England during his playing career. He also went to three World Cups.

Roby spent his whole club career with St Helens. His maiden appearance for the club came in 2004, and made an eye-watering 551 appearances in the Red Vee. He also helped them win six Grand Finals, four Challenge Cups and two World Club Challenges. Roby also won Man of Steel in 2007.

After retiring at the end of last season, Roby is now a coach at St Helens.

10. James Graham

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix

Like fellow St Helens man Roby, front-rower James Graham made his international debut for Great Britain in 2006 and won a total of 53 caps for both Great Britain (9) and England (44) during his international career. He also went to three World Cups.

Graham’s club career began at St Helens in 2003, but moved down under in 2012 to join the Canterbury Bulldogs. He also had a spell with St George Illawarra Dragons, before ending his career back in the Red Vee in 2020.

In his club career, Graham won two Super League Grand Finals, three Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge. He was also awarded Man of Steel in 2008.

Since hanging up his boots, Graham now has a podcast and works as a pundit in Australia.

READ MORE: Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves’ first comments as Super League in Las Vegas schedule confirmed

11. Sam Burgess

England captain Sam Burgess in action in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup final – Alamy

NRL legend Sam Burgess made his international debut for Great Britain in 2007, and went onto win 23 more caps for England. He also went to two World Cups and was captain of the squad for the 2017 tournament, where they fell just short of beating Australia in the final.

He made his club debut for Bradford Bulls in 2006, but he made his name down under with the South Sydney Rabbitohs. During his time in the NRL, Burgess won an NRL Premiership and the Clive Churchill medal. He is also regarded as one of the greatest to ever play in the NRL.

After retiring, Burgess went into coaching and is currently the head coach at Warrington and guided them to this year’s Challenge Cup final.

12. Elliott Whitehead

Elliott Whitehead crosses for a try on his final appearance for England – Alamy

From one British NRL star to another here. Elliott Whitehead made his England debut in 2014, and won 31 caps for both Great Britain and England during his international career. He featured in two World Cups, and recently retired from international duty following the series whitewash over Tonga.

Whitehead’s professional career began with Bradford Bulls in 2009. He later joined Catalans, but like Burgess made a name for himself in the NRL. He made the switch down under ahead of the 2016 season to join the Canberra Raiders. He is linked with a move to Catalans Dragons for the 2025 season.

13. Sean O’Loughlin

Photo: Paul Harding/PA Archive/PA Images

Wigan Warriors icon Sean O’Loughlin made his international debut for Great Britain in 2004, and won 36 international caps for both GB and England during his career. He also featured at two World Cups.

The forward spent his whole club career with Wigan. He made his debut for the Cherry and Whites in 2002, and made an astonishing 460 appearances before retiring in 2020. O’Loughlin also won two Super League Grand Finals, one League Leaders Shield and one World Club Challenge after 2013.

He is currently a coach at Wigan, and recently penned a new deal alongside Tommy Leuluai and Matt Peet.

Bench

14. Jake Connor

Jake Connor in action for England in 2018-Alamy

Making his debut from the bench against New Zealand that day was Jake Connor. Since then, Connor has won 8 international caps for both England and Great Britain. He has also represented the combined All-Stars in 2021.

Connor’s club career began with Huddersfield in 2013, and after a six-year stint with Hull FC finds himself back at the John Smith’s Stadium with the Giants. He is linked with a move away from the club in 2025 though.

READ NEXT: World Club Challenge 2025 details revealed as Super League Las Vegas plan mapped out

15. Tom Burgess

Joining his brother Sam in the squad is Tom Burgess. He made his international debut in 2013, and went onto win 37 international caps for both Great Britain and England. He also featured at three World Cups.

Tom has spent the entirety of his club career with the Rabbitohs, after making his debut in 2013. He has also won a Premiership title with them in 2014. His time in Australia will come to an end in 2025 though, as he will join Huddersfield Giants.

16. Tommy Makinson

Also making his international debut that day was St Helens man Tommy Makinson. Since this, Makinson has won 10 caps for England, where he boasts an impressive record of 13 tries in those 10 matches.

To date, the St Helens winger has spent his entire club career in the Red Vee. His maiden appearance came in 2011, and has since made over 320 appearances. He has also won five Grand Finals, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge. This year is his last at the club though, as he will move to Catalans Dragons in 2025.

17. Scott Taylor

Prop Scott Taylor joined former teammate Tomkins in hanging up his boots at the end of last season. He began his career with Hull KR in 2009, before joining Wigan in 2013. Taylor spent two years with the Warriors, before joining Salford, however he swiftly returned to Yorkshire to join Hull FC in 2016.

Taylor made 178 appearances for the Airlie Birds, where he also won back-to-back Challenge Cup titles in 2016 and 2017, where he beat Wigan.

He now owns a car business and is looking for a role within professional rugby league.

READ NEXT: The superb 13 the USA could select if they chose from every eligible player, including Super League & NRL stars

Coach: Wayne Bennett

Leading the side that day was coaching great Wayne Bennett. Widely recognised as one of the sport’s greatest-ever coaches, Bennett’s club coaching career began with Canberra in 1987, before joining Brisbane in 1988.

He spent 20 years with the Broncos during his first stint, before spells with St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights. Bennett later returned to Brisbane in 2015, but then had a spell at South Sydney Rabbitohs before taking the reigns at the Dolphins.

He has also coached Australia, England and Great Britain at international level, and also led Queensland into eight State of Origin series’.

New Zealand: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak; Jamayne Isaako, Esan Marsters, Peta Hiku, Ken Maumalo; Te Maire Martin, Kodi Nikorima; Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Issac Luke, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Joe Tapine, Martin Taupau. Subs: James Fisher-Harris, Slade Griffin, Herman Ese’ese, Leeson Ah Mau.

Coach: Michael Maguire

READ NEXT: Barry Hearn hails ‘breakthrough moment’ for rugby league as celebrities endorse Las Vegas trip