Leeds Rhinos dealt fresh Harry Newman blow as prop ruled out with injury

Harry Newman will miss Leeds Rhinos’ trip to Warrington Wolves on Thursday night – but the Rhinos have ruled out the prospect of Newman suffering another serious injury.

Newman has been left out of Chev Walker’s 21-man squad to face the Wolves this week, sparking immediate fears among Rhinos supporters he had perhaps suffered a new injury setback. He recently missed their win over Leigh Leopards due to concussion, and has been plagued by knocks in recent seasons.

But the Rhinos have insisted while Newman has been left out this week, it is down to the fact they have a short turnaround of just five days between Thursday’s game and their dramatic victory over London Broncos last weekend.

Newman, therefore, would be expected to feature for the Rhinos next Saturday when they host Hull KR. Luis Roberts has come into Leeds’ 21-man squad in place of Newman – with Roberts and Ned McCormack likely the front-runners to take Newman’s place at centre.

Ash Handley, who also suffered a recent concussion and returned to the Leeds team last week, has made it though, and is available to play against Sam Burgess’ Wolves.

However, they have been dealt an injury setback with news that prop Justin Sangare is unavailable for Thursday night’s game with Warrington due to a knee injury.

It is unclear how long the Frenchman will be out for, but the injury is serious enough to keep him out of Walker’s 21-man squad on Thursday evening.

He has been replaced in the 21 by Tom Nicholson-Watton, who will be in contention to feature at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in place of Sangare.

Leeds Rhinos 21-man squad: Lachie Miller, David Fusitu’a, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, Luis Roberts, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood, Sam Eseh.

