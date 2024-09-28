A jaw-droppingly good combined 13 of Warrington Wolves and St Helens stars

In a reverse of last season, Warrington Wolves welcome rivals St Helens to the Halliwell Jones this weekend in the opening round of the play-offs.

The sides have had fairly contrasting 2024 campaigns to date, with Sam Burgess’ Wolves fully in the fight for the League Leaders’ Shield until round 26, and could easily have grabbed a home semi-final too if things had gone differently elsewhere. Meanwhile, the Saints endured a tough time in the regular season: and finished in sixth place on points difference.

But both sides have plenty of talent throughout their squads; and that got us thinking what a combined 13 could look like? Well, with that in mind, here is Love Rugby League‘s take on a Warrington-St Helens combined XIII based on the 2024 season.

1. Matt Dufty (Warrington)

Kicking things off is Super League Dream Team entrant Dufty, who pips Jack Welsby and impressive youngster Harry Robertson to the number one jersey.

Dufty struggled to find consistency last year, but he has come on leaps and bounds in primose and blue this time around. The speedster topped the charts for metres made in 2024, with a whopping 4,234 across the regular season, and he finished as the fourth top try-scorer, too, with 17 efforts to his name in his 22 Super League games.

2. Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

There was no way Makinson could not be in this team.

The Catalans-bound winger has missed a fair chunk of the season in 2024, either through injury or suspension, but in his 19 Super League appearances he has been solid. He has racked up 1,890 metres in attack, and also notched 12 tries and nine goals in 2024.

3. Toby King (Warrington)

Following his return to the Wire this season, King has heavily involved with Burgess’ outfit, with 21 appearances in the league.

The England international has been a standout performer in Sam Burgess’ squad on both sides of the ball. In defence, King has notched a decent tally of 245 tackles and in attack has made 2,245 metres, scored nine tries and provided seven assists, too.

MY ULTIMATE TEAM: Warrington Wolves star Toby King picks best 13 of players he’s played alongside with caveat included

4. Mark Percival (St Helens)

The first St Helens player in this combined 13 is centre Percival, who just pips Rodrick Tai into the side.

It’s been a tough year for the Saints, but Percival has still given a good account of himself in his 20 Super League appearances this season. In attack, he’s made 1,992 metres and provided six assists and five tries: and in defence has also registered 196 tackles.

5. Matty Ashton (Warrington)

The second Dream Team entrant in this combined 13 is England star Ashton, who has enjoyed another sensational campaign on the wing.

Ashton finished the regular season second in the try-scoring charts, with an impressive haul of 21 tries. He is also a key figure in Wire’s expansive attack, chewing up 2,975 metres in his 23 Super League games.

6. Jack Welsby (St Helens)

Another St Helens man moved out of their usual spot is Welsby, who we’ve included in the halves over his iconic team-mate Jonny Lomax. England international Welsby is such an important player for the Saints, wherever he plays, and his absence was potentially the one that cost his side the most towards the back end of the campaign.

He might have only made five appearances in the halves this season, but we couldn’t leave a player of his calibre out. He has notched an impressive 12 tries and 17 assists in 2024, and chipped in with 2,230 metres, too.

TRANSFERS NEWS: NRL veteran and Samoa star ‘heading for Super League’ as next move explained

7. George Williams (Warrington)

Sliding into the number seven jumper alongside Welsby is Williams, who has had a stellar season for the Wolves in 2024.

The England skipper has been a key figure for Burgess’ men this season, notching 19 assists in his 21 regular season outings, and also crossed for eight tries of his own. He has also been busy with the boot, too, with 147 kicks in-play this year.

8. Matty Lees (St Helens)

Dream Team member Lees edges into the side over St Helens stalwart Alex Walmsley. The prop has been a bright light in a rough year for St Helens, and has really stepped up from a leadership perspective when needed this season.

Lees has racked up an impressive 1,731 metres from his 258 carries, making 44 tackle bursts in the process. His defence is his strength though, shining again with 752 tackles.

9. Danny Walker (Warrington)

The fourth and final entrant in this list from the Super League Dream Team is Wire hooker Walker, who edges out former Warrington team-mate Daryl Clark to the post.

Walker has been in exceptional form in 2024, which has seen him attract interest from NRL side Canberra Raiders. He leads the way with carries from dummy half, making 137 across the season, and has also chewed up 1,561 metres in the process. His kicking has also been a new addition to his game, and he again leads the league for 40-20s with four to his name.

LRL RECOMMENDS: How the Super League table looks with ONLY results including the top six with Wigan Warriors HUGE winners

10. Paul Vaughan (Warrington)

Warrington prop Vaughan has continued from where he left off last year, and has yet again been one of the best front-rowers in Super League.

The Australian has averaged 8.21 metres per carry in 2024, making 2290 metres from just 279 carries, and has also racked up 51 tackle bursts. He’s also been busy in defence too, with 483 tackles to his name.

11. Sione Mata’utia (St Helens)

Outgoing St Helens ace Mata’utia might have been shifted into the centres in recent weeks, but he returns to the back-row in our combined 13.

The former Australia and Samoa international has really hit a purple patch of late, and has become a real focal point of this St Helens side. He has racked up an impressive 1,801 metres from just 239 carries, and has also provided five clean breaks. He’s been just as solid in defence, too, with 351 tackles to his name.

12. Matty Nicholson (Warrington)

Canberra Raiders-bound Nicholson has certainly capped his time in Super League with an outstanding season, and he slots into the back-row with Mata’utia.

The England international has been solid in every facet in 2024, getting heavily involved in both attack and defence. He has chewed up a decent 1,049 metres from just 169 carries, and in defence has registered 648 tackles, too.

MY ULTIMATE TEAM: Glenn Morrison’s ICONIC best 13 from players he’s played with including Bradford Bulls, NRL legends

13. Ben Currie (Warrington)

Rounding off our list is Warrington man Currie, who has excelled since moving to 13 this season.

He has become a really crucial cog in the Warrington pack in his new position, and has looked more than comfortable in the middle. He has tallied 1,496 metres from 282 carries, but has also notched a tidy six assists as well. He’s made decent work for himself in defence as well, making 705 tackles.

READ NEXT: Ranking every Super League club by number of academy products fielded in 2024