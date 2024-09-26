NRL stalwart Anthony Milford appears to be bound for Super League in 2025 – unless he can secure a late deal to extend his career in Australia by another year.

Milford has flirted with the idea of switching to England before – but he ultimately turned down the opportunity to sign for Leigh Leopards at the beginning of this season, which led to Leigh’s capture of Matt Moylan on a two-year deal.

But Milford, who is off-contract at the Dolphins and unlikely to secure an extension, now appears to have run out of options in the NRL according to fresh reports Down Under.

The 30-year-old was limited to just two appearances for Wayne Bennett’s side this season and has been told he will not be given a new deal at Redcliffe.

With no NRL deal on the table, it has been suggested that Milford may now turn to Super League once more in a bid to extend his impressive career.

He was one of the superstars of the competition at the peak of his powers, making over 150 appearances for Brisbane Broncos and becoming one of the stars of Samoa’s national set-up.

But his Australian club career now looks to be drawing to a close – and if he does intend to make the move to Super League, his options already appear to be limited.

There are only a handful of clubs in the market for a new half-back going into 2025, with many top-flight sides having already finalised the recruitment and line-up of their spine for next season.

It remains to be seen whether Milford could even be tempted by what would be a big-money offer to continue his career in England. But it looks as though it is likely to be his only real option if he wishes to continue playing at the highest level.

