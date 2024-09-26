How the Super League table looks with ONLY results including the top six with Wigan Warriors HUGE winners

We’ve now entered the business end of proceedings in Super League: and there’s a helluva lot to get excited about from hereon.

The play-offs get underway this weekend, with Salford Red Devils hosting neighbours Leigh Leopards in front of what is set to be a record rugby league crowd at the Salford Community Stadium, whilst St Helens face a tough trip over to the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday to face Warrington Wolves.

Meanwhile, League Leaders’ Shield winners Wigan Warriors and Hull Kingston Rovers have the week off as they go straight into home semi-finals next week after finishing inside the top two after 27 rounds in the regular Super League campaign.

And with knockout rugby league now upon us, that got us thinking: how have the top six fared against each other this season? Without further ado, here’s a look at the Super League table ONLY including results between the top six this term.

As you can see, there’s one clear winner: Wigan Warriors. Matt Peet’s side have already clinched all three trophies available to them so far in 2024 – the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield – whilst they eye a return to Old Trafford next month.

The Warriors have got by far and away the best success rate against the rest of the teams that make up the top six, having won 10 of 13 games against the other teams that have qualified for the play-offs.

CONTRACT NEWS: Wigan Warriors make ‘great statement’ as Junior Nsemba signs SIX-YEAR deal

Hull Kingston Rovers are in second on 14 points, with Willie Peters’ outfit having won seven from 11 games against their top six rivals in 2024.

Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils have both beaten top six opposition on six occasions this season, although Paul Rowley’s side have played two more games against this year’s play-off contenders given how the fixture list is formatted.

Leigh Leopards, who enjoyed a stunning season turnaround, have only emerged victorious five times from 13 attempts against the top six: but Adrian Lam’s side will be quietly confident heading into the knockout stages, having won 10 of their last 12 matches.

And with the lowest success rate against their top six rivals is St Helens, who have managed just three wins from 13 games against their now play-off opposition throughout the course of the 2024 season.

One thing is for certain, though. Super League is set for one of it’s most pulsating and gripping finishes to a season in years.

READ NEXT: Ranking every Super League club’s average attendance in 2024, with SEVEN clubs below 10,000 and Leeds Rhinos second