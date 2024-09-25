Wigan Warriors make ‘great statement’ as Junior Nsemba signs SIX-YEAR contract

Wigan Warriors have tied down young gun Junior Nsemba to a six-year contract that will keep him at his hometown club until at least the end of 2030.

The 20-year-old has scored nine tries in 42 appearances since making his first-team debut for the Warriors in 2022.

Nsemba has recently been named in the 2024 Super League Dream Team and has earned his first call-up to England’s senior squad following a stunning breakthrough campaign, playing 26 games for Matt Peet’s side in 2024.

“It’s a great statement from the club and by Junior,” Peet said. “His potential on and off the field is there for everyone to see.

“We have a responsibility to guide his development and ensure that he achieves everything that he is capable of.

“It makes it even more special that he is a Wigan lad. I know that everyone in the club is delighted at this news, including Junior. His kind, hard working, humble character is a credit to him and his family, and they should be very proud of the young man he is.”

‘The retention of Junior for Wigan and the Super League is monumental’

Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski says it’s a huge coup – not only for the club – but for Super League to retain Nsemba’s services for the long-term following his explosive displays.

“The retention of Junior for Wigan and the Super League is monumental,” Radlinski said.

“Junior is arguably one of the most talked-about players in the world right now. His physical presence and athleticism make him a dominant force on the field.

“While he’s already being compared to some of the greatest to have ever played the game, it’s important to remember that he’s still at the beginning of his journey.

“We’re thrilled that he’s committed to our club for another six years, and we’re all incredibly excited about him realising his potential.”

Nsemba, who played his junior rugby for Wigan St Judes before joining the Warriors’ youth ranks, has already won two League Leaders’ Shields and a Challenge Cup with his boyhood club during his short professional career.

“First of all I’d like to thank Distinct Rugby for making this happen,” Nsemba said.

“I’d also like to thank my parents for guiding me in the right direction. Signing this contract is amazing and being able to play in front of the Wigan fans and for my hometown club for another six years is incredible.

“This year was just the start and I can’t wait to see what the next years bring.”

