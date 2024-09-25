Junior Nsemba credits Wigan Warriors ‘big brother’ for help in rise to Super League stardom

Wigan Warriors star Junior Nsemba enjoyed a sensational breakthrough season, earning selection in the Super League Dream Team as well as England’s extended squad.

But the humble 20-year-old says he wouldn’t be anywhere near the level he is today without the help and guidance of his ‘big brother’ team-mate Willie Isa.

Nsemba actually got his opportunity in Wigan’s back-row following a season-ending injury to club stalwart Isa, who has worked closely with Nsemba throughout the campaign whilst sidelined.

“I feel like me and Willie have always been close,” Nsemba told Love Rugby League at Monday’s official launch of the 2024 Dream Team.

“I just chat to him like a big brother really. Everyone knows to respect Willie, he talks and we all listen.

“In training he is still working really hard, although he isn’t on the field with us and that, he is in the gym doing his extras and trying to get himself back right.

“I feel like I’ve had to step up. Unfortunately Willie got injured and I feel like if you’re a Wigan player then you need to grab things with two hands – no matter what the age. I feel like I’ve done, Jack Farrimond’s done it, Zach’s (Eckersley) has done it, so I feel like it has been a good year.”

And Wigan boss Matt Peet, who clinched his sixth trophy as head coach of his hometown club last week, can’t speak highly enough of the influence that the experienced Isa has: both on and off the pitch for his players.

“That’s kind of what you hope for at your club, that those senior players and leaders understand what the club is about and what the position is about,” Peet told Love Rugby League.

“You hope they pass on their expertise – not that Willie has left the shirt yet – but sort of pass over the mantle, help and encourage.

“Also, Junior and Willie challenge one another and that’s the best thing about it. All through pre-season they were battling away so that will bring out the best in Junior but also the best of Willie Isa as well.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Wigan Warriors star Jake Wardle hails Super League Dream Team partner with England hopes discussed

Wigan Warriors young gun Junior Nsemba discusses Dream Team selection and England hopes

Towering forward Nsemba, who has played 26 games for Wigan this season, was beaming with pride in Worsley on Monday when he was handed his Dream Team jersey by the legendary Paul Sculthorpe.

And his powerhouse displays for the Warriors has seen Nsemba earn a first call-up to Shaun Wane’s 31-man extended England squad ahead of this autumn’s two-match Test series against Samoa on home soil.

“I feel like it has already topped my year off being named in the England squad,” Nsemba added.

“I wasn’t really expecting to be named in it so once I got the call-up from Waney I was buzzing. If I get in it, I just need to improve and learn from the best because obviously NRL players are coming over, Super League players are there, hopefully my boy Kai (Pearce-Paul) is coming back so it’d be good to see him again.

“I chat to Kai everyday. A link up is needed with the man! It’ll make me happy, obviously seeing different boys and learning from the best but when you’ve got a special connection with someone outside of rugby, then it makes things easier doesn’t it?”

Despite only really breaking into the first-team this season, Nsemba has already became a fans’ favourite on the terraces at the Brick Community Stadium, with the Warriors faithful having their own chant for the academy product to the tune of the Tequila song.

“Obviously it’s nice to see what the fans think of me and I appreciate them, they’re the ones that are making my game better as well,” Nsemba added. “I’m happy that they are supporting the team, myself included.”

READ NEXT: Ranking every Super League club’s average attendance in 2024, with SEVEN clubs below 10,000 and Wigan Warriors top