Warrington Wolves speedster makes England admission as squad details for Samoa series emerge

Warrington Wolves speedster Matty Ashton admits he’ll be doing ‘everything he can’ to make sure he is Shaun Wane’s England plans not just for this autumn’s test series against Samoa: but for the long-term.

The 26-year-old has become a key player for Warrington in recent seasons, having scored 69 tries in 95 appearances for the Wolves since arriving from Championship side Swinton Lions ahead of the 2020 season.

And his impressive performances in Super League saw him earn his England debut last year in a mid-season win over France: and he then played in England’s 3-0 series win over Tonga in the autumn.

Ashton, who has scored 21 tries in 24 games this season, is hoping to be part of Shaun Wane’s train-on squad that will be announced on Friday ahead of this autumn’s two-match Test series against Samoa, with more than 30 players expected to be involved from both Super League and the NRL.

“100 per cent,” Ashton replied when asked of his ambitions to represent his country again later this year.

“I know that’s going to be a big series against Samoa and we’ve seen how good their squad is and how good England’s is going to be.

“That’s one of the great tests for the nation, they don’t come around very often but it’s the challenge we need looking into future years so I’ll be making sure I’m putting my best foot forward in the last few games and the play-offs to get myself in Shaun Wane’s mind.”

It’s set to be an important couple of years ahead for England, with the Test series against Samoa this autumn, an Ashes series in Australia next year and the next World Cup in 2026 being pencilled in the diary.

“It’s massively important for myself that I’m putting myself in Shaun Wane’s mind and making sure I’m doing everything right on and off the pitch over the next couple of years because it’s a really exciting time for the country,” Ashton told Love Rugby League.

“There’s a lot of exceptional talent that we’ve got and you want be performing against the best, so going Down Under and playing against Australia and in the World Cup, hopefully I can look forward to being a part of history as that’d be really special.”

Back in July, Ashton committed his long-term future to Warrington, signing a new deal which keeps him at the Halliwell Jones Stadium until at least the end of the 2028 campaign: and he’s hungry to achieve silverware with the club that gave him his chance in Super League.

“I think it’s a really exciting time to be part of the club,” Ashton said.

“Obviously Sam (Burgess) and Glees (Martin Gleeson) have come in and Gaz (Chambers) has changed a lot of things for the better and it’s something I really want to be a part of.

“Obviously it’s the club that gave me my first opportunity (in Super League) and I’m still trying to give back with silverware which I haven’t managed to do yet but the fans deserve it, the people at the top of the club really look after you and I’m grateful every time I step through the door.

“I come in everyday with a smile on my face which is want you want to do in your day-to-day life and hopefully I can give back over the next few years.”

