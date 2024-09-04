England will name an initial train-on squad of over 30 players from both sides of the world this week ahead of the autumn series against Samoa: with Sam Tomkins landing a new-look role in Shaun Wane’s support team.

Wane’s side take on Samoa in a two-Test series later this year, in what will be a much-anticipated rematch of their last meeting, which the Samoans won in dramatic fashion at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

And Wane will reveal an extended squad later this week, which will include players from both Super League and the NRL, with England’s Australian-based contingent available and ready for selection this autumn, it has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, there will be a familiar face among Wane’s support staff after former England captain Tomkins agreed a deal to return as the team manager.

Tomkins has been appointed by Wane to take up a new administrative role, and has already started work with the rest of the England backroom team.

The Catalans fullback is aiming to return to full fitness ahead of the end of the Super League season, having announced his decision to come out of retirement earlier this year.

But he will revert to an off-field role once again in the autumn, with Andy Last and Lee Briers also confirmed to be on Wane’s staff for the Samoa series.

“It’s an exciting prospect for us all,” Tomkins said.

“Samoa have got some fantastic players, as we saw in the World Cup, and they’re going to be even stronger with the likes of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck coming on board.

“But don’t underestimate the quality of our England players – and this series is another massive step as we look ahead to a tour of Australia next year, and the World Cup in Australia in 2026. We’ve got two great venues in Wigan and Leeds, and I’m really looking forward to being involved.”

