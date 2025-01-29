Warrington Wolves duo make dual registration switch ahead of Challenge Cup clash

Warrington Wolves duo Joe Bajer and Charlie Mckler will join League 1 side Keighley Cougars, the West Yorkshire club have confirmed.

The pair – who both play in the front-row – are now both available for Keighley’s Challenge Cup clash with York Knights this Sunday (2nd February), which will be aired on the Sportsman YouTube channel. This second-round game was set to be played last week, however, York’s pre-season friendly in Amsterdam was already scheduled.

For the winner, a date with Hull KR awaits in the third-round, which will again be streamed live on the Sportsman.

Joe Bajer and Charlie Mckler will join Keighley Cougars this week as part of the Dual Registration agreement with Warrington Wolves. Both these players are in contention to feature in Jake Webster’s side to take on York Knights this weekend. pic.twitter.com/trmcQcbsNb — Keighley Cougars (@Cougarmania) January 29, 2025

Whilst they are both yet to make their senior Wire debuts, Bajer was involved in the pre-season loss to Widnes Vikings. They have featured for the Reserves side during their time at the club, and Bajer was also named Warrington’s Academy Player of the Year in 2023.

The news also comes after Keighley confirmed the arrival of experienced half-back Jarrod Sammut for the 2025 campaign. The Malta international arrives at Cougar Park with heaps of experience, having played in all three professional tiers in the UK as well as the NRL.

Elsewhere, the Cougars have also brought in Izaac Farrell, Jack Miller and Ben Dean as they look to go one better than last season and win promotion back to the Championship.

“Jarrod will now link up with the likes of Izaac Farrell, Jack Miller and Ben Dean and just share some of his experience with the halves in this team,” Cougars head coach Jake Webster said.

“Jaz and I are well versed and I know what he is capable of, he can play anywhere in the spine and that’s something I am looking to develop as the year goes on. His arrival adds competition for places and raises standards.”

