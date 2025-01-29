Two further Challenge Cup ties invloving Super League sides chosen for broadcast

The Sportsman YouTube channel have selected two further Challenge Cup round three ties to be streamed live on consecutive days, with both games involving Super League sides.

Hull KR’s round three clash with either Keighley Cougars or York Knights, as well as Catalans Dragons‘ trip to face Halifax Panthers will now both be available to watch for free on YouTube.

The Robins clash with either Keighley or York will take place on Friday 7th February, with Les Dracs v Halifax kicking off on Saturday 8th February.

York and Keighley will also face each other this coming Sunday (2nd February), with this also being aired live on the Sportsman.

In addition to the increased coverage, the Sportsman will also be running a competition to give viewers the chance to win a pair of tickets for the Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

The news also comes following the selection of Castleford Tigers’ trip to Bradford Bulls being selected for coverage on the BBC, which takes place on Sunday 9th February. This will be aired on the BBC red button, as well as on the BBC Sport Website and the BBC iPlayer.

Challenge Cup third round in full

As confirmed by the RFL, here is the full schedule for the Third Round…

Friday, February 7 (kick-off time)

Workington Town v Leigh Leopards (7.3opm)

Sheffield Eagles v Wigan Warriors (7.30pm)

Keighley Cougars or York v Hull KR (Venue and KO time still TBC)

Saturday, February 8 (kick-off time)

Wests Warriors v Leeds Rhinos (12pm)

York Acorn v Hull FC (2pm)

West Hull v St Helens (2pm)

Goole Vikings v Wakefield Trinity (3pm)

Whitehaven v Warrington Wolves (3pm)

Sunday, February 9 (kick-off time)

Bradford Bulls v Castleford Tigers (1pm – Live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport and the Red Button)

Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams (2pm)

Featherstone Rovers v Ince Rose Bridge (2pm)

Midlands Hurricanes v Salford Red Devils (2pm)

North Wales Crusaders v Widnes Vikings (2.30pm)

Oldham v Barrow Raiders (3pm)

Hunslet RLFC v Huddersfield Giants (3pm)

Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons (3pm)

