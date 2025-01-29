NRL club confirm interest in off-contract St Helens star

Dolphins CEO Terry Reader has confirmed the NRL club are interested in St Helens powerhouse Morgan Knowles amid growing links of an exit from the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Knowles, like many of the St Helens squad, is off contract at the end of the 2025 season and could be tempted to make a move to the NRL as a result.

“There is interest to talk to him”

The dual international has been the subject of interest down under in the past few months, particularly from former boss Kristian Woolf, now the head coach of the Dolphins.

Adding fuel to the fire over a potential move, Dolphins boss Reader has said the club would be open to a potential play for Knowles.

“Woolfy coached him and they won three premierships together at St Helens,” he said.

“He wants to test himself in the NRL and there is interest to talk to him, but that’s where it is at the moment.”

Reader added: “We are always interested in good players, especially if they want to play for us. We’ll have a chat and see what happens.”

His comments come after Australian rugby league journalist Joel Gould detailed his belief that Knowles could be headed to the NRL for the 2026 season.

said: “The Dolphins haven’t given much away on this. But what I can tell you is that Knowles won three Premierships in a row with Kristian Woolf, and he’s a big fan of his.

“You can take it that they are in talks. He’s contracted for this year and for 2026 he’d be a great buy for the Dolphins.

“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire with this one. I think it’s a case of watch this space and wait for when the Dolphins end up signing him. My mail is there’s a lot of interest there and there’s talks been going on for a while.”

Knowles made his St Helens debut back in 2015, and to date has made a hefty 218 tries, scoring 30 tries in the process. In his time in the famous Red Vee, Knowles has also won four Grand Finals, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge.

He has also won four caps for Wales and eight for England.

