The 2025 Super League season is just around the corner, which means bookmakers up and down the country are preparing their odds – including on the year’s top try-scorer.

Last season, we saw Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall end the year as the competition’s top scorer having been 7/1 to do so ahead of the campaign.

Marshall crossed the whitewash 27 tries in Super League in 2024, excluding play-off matches. That’s important to note, as any tries scored in play-off games are excluded where betting odds are concerned, too.

So, who are the favourites to scoop the accolade this year, and who are the rank outsiders?

Please note that odds stated below are based on those offered by Betfred, Super League’s principal sponsor – accurate as of January 28, 2025.

The favourites to finish 2025 as for Super League’s top try-scorer

Unsurprisingly, Marshall leads the way and is the outright favourite to repeat the feat for a second year running at 6/1.

Team-mate Abbas Miski – who shared the honour with Tom Johnstone in 2023 – is then joint-second favourite for 2025’s top try-scorer alongside Warrington Wolves flier Matty Ashton. The pair are priced at 8/1.

New St Helens star Kyle Feldt meanwhile is 10/1, alongside three other men, following his move over from the NRL.

The favourites list also includes the likes of Leigh Leopards ace Josh Charnley (12/1), Wigan’s Jai Field (14/1) and new Catalans Dragons recruit Nick Cotric (16/1).

The full list of favourites can be seen below…

Liam Marshall (Wigan) – 6/1

Abbas Miski (Wigan) – 8/1

Matty Ashton (Warrington) – 8/1

Tommy Makinson (Catalans) – 10/1

Bevan French (Wigan) – 10/1

Kyle Feldt (St Helens) – 10/1

Ash Handley (Leeds) – 10/1

Josh Charnley (Leigh) – 12/1

Jai Field (Wigan) – 14/1

Jon Bennison (St Helens) – 14/1

Matt Dufty (Warrington) – 14/1

Joe Burgess (Hull KR) – 14/1

Fouad Yaha (Catalans) – 16/1

Nick Cotric (Catalans) – 16/1

Tee Ritson (St Helens) – 16/1

Tom Davies (Hull KR) – 16/1

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) – 16/1

Cai Taylor-Wray (Warrington) – 16/1

The outsiders (including the REALLY rank ones)

On the flip side of those above are the players who the bookies deem worthy of putting a value on, and a very high one at that – the outsiders.

At the time of writing, there were 24 players priced at 50/1 or higher to end 2025 as Super League’s top try-scorer!

Notably, that list included both Jordan Abdull – who is currently without a club following his departure from Hull FC – and Willie Isa, who has announced his retirement!

Both of those were 66/1, and we reckon it’s probably safe to say that if you put a tenner on either, you’ll lose a tenner.

22 players at 50/1 or higher is still some going though, and we’ve provided the full list below.

As you’ll notice, there’s quite a strong presence from Hull, Salford and Saints…

Tim Lafai (Salford) – 100/1

Ed Chamberlain (Hull FC) – 66/1

Cade Cust (Hull FC) – 66/1

Harvey Barron (Hull FC) – 66/1

Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield) – 66/1

Liam Farrell (Wigan) – 66/1

Chris Hankinson (Salford) – 50/1

Chris Atkin (Salford) – 50/1

Harry Smith (Wigan) – 50/1

Jack Charles (Hull FC) – 50/1

Logan Moy (Hull FC) – 50/1

Alex Walmsley (St Helens) – 50/1

Jonny Lomax (St Helens) – 50/1

Jonny Vaughan (St Helens) – 50/1

Ben Davies (St Helens) – 50/1

Mark Percival (St Helens) – 50/1

Theo Fages (Catalans) – 50/1

Oli Leyland (Warrington) – 50/1

Cam Scott (Wakefield) – 50/1

Max Jowitt (Wakefield) – 50/1

Elliott Whitehead (Catalans) – 50/1

George Williams (Warrington) – 50/1

