All 12 Super League clubs have now published their squad numbers for the upcoming season, meaning it’s possible to see the make-up of every squad and the players who will be used throughout 2025.

And across the competition there is a real spread across the clubs of players who have come through their respective club’s academy pathways.

As you would expect, some of Super League’s heavyweights that run prolific academy setups feature incredibly highly near the top of this ranking: with some other clubs having only a handful of homegrown players in their 2025 squad.

Starting at the bottom is Leigh Leopards, who have just a solitary player that has come through their pathway: Frankie Halton. However, the expectation in the coming years is that number will rise significantly as the Leopards’ returning reserve and academy system bears fruit.

Salford Red Devils have five homegrown players in their squad for the new season, with last season’s Grand Finalists, Hull KR, having seven and Huddersfield eight, alongside newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity.

Then the numbers jump up significantly. four clubs have an impressive 15 homegrown players in their first-team squad: Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos. The Rhinos’ number of 15 is even more impressive given how they only have a squad of 26 named.

Warrington Wolves’ recent success with academy players is justified by a total of 16 homegrown players – and it’ll come as no surprise as to who the top two are.

Reigning champions Wigan Warriors have 18 academy players in their 2025 squad: a number beaten by only one club. St Helens’ total of 22 is incredible, and a firm reminder as to how the Warriors and the Saints have such a prolific development pathway.

Leigh Leopards: 1

Frankie Halton

Salford Red Devils: 5

Marc Sneyd, Jamie Pye, Kai Morgan, Nathan Connell, Charlie Glover.

Hull KR: 7

Mikey Lewis, Zach Fishwick, Louix Gorman, Leo Tennison, Lennie Ellis, Connor Barley, Harvey Horne.

Huddersfield Giants: 8

Sam Hewitt, Matty English, Fenton Rogers, Leroy Cudjoe, Aidan McGowan, Jack Billington, Kieran Rush, Connor Carr.

Wakefield Trinity: 8

Max Jowitt, Tom Johnstone, Jay Pitts, Oli Pratt, Jack Croft, Isaac Shaw, Harvey Smith, Noah Booth.

Castleford Tigers: 15

Jason Qareqare, Liam Watts, Joe Westerman, Cain Robb, Sam Hall, Fletcher Rooney, George Hill, Jenson Windley, Akim Matvejev, Alfie Horwell, Daniel Sarbah, Kieran Hudson, Woody Walker, Sam Darley, Jacob Hall.

Catalans Dragons: 15

Arthur Romano, Arthur Mourgue, Benjamin Garcia, Julian Bousquet, Alrix Da Costa, Cesar Rouge, Paul Séguier, Jordan Dezaria, Fouad Yaha, Mathieu Laguerre, Franck Maria, Tanguy Zenon, Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Yacine Ben Abdeslem, Clement Martin.

Hull FC: 15

Harvey Barron, Tom Briscoe, Jordan Lane, Brad Fash, Davy Litten, Will Gardiner, Lewis Martin, Logan Moy, Jack Charles, Denive Balmforth, Zach Jebson, Matty Laidlaw, Nick Staveley, Ryan Westerman, Callum Kemp.

Leeds Rhinos: 15

Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Mikolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Morgan Gannon, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Riley Lumb, Ben Littlewood, Ned McCormack, Max Simpson.

Warrington Wolves: 16

Josh Thewlis, Toby King, Leon Hayes, Ben Currie, Joe Philbin, Connor Wrench, Adam Holroyd, Tom Whitehead, Cai Taylor-Wray, Max Wood, Lucas Green, Luke Thomas, Jake Thewlis, Zac Bardsley-Rowe, Nolan Tupaea, Arron Lindop.

Wigan Warriors: 18

Liam Marshall, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Liam Byrne, Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas, Harvey Makin, Taylor Kerr, Nathan Lowe, Lukas Mason, Noah Hodkinson, Kian McDermott.

St Helens: 22

Jack Welsby, Mark Percival, Jon Bennison, Jonny Lomax, Matty Lees, Morgan Knowles, Jake Wingfield, George Delaney, Noah Stephens, Ben Davies, Jake Burns, Jonny Vaughan, Harry Robertson, George Whitby, Will Roberts, Dayon Sambou, Owen Dagnall, Leon Cowen, Ciaran Nolan, Alfie Sinclair, Jake Davies, Cole Marsh.