Explaining Leeds Rhinos’ salary cap opportunity after Maika Sivo injury with dispensations possible

Leeds Rhinos could be in a position to head back into the transfer market after the cruel season-ending injury to Maika Sivo, Love Rugby League has been told: with possible dispensations on the horizon for the club.

Sivo’s season is over before it has even begun, after the winger suffered a serious knee injury during Leeds’ friendly victory over Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease confirmed on Monday that the club would take time to consider its options about potential replacements. But Love Rugby League has had confirmation that Leeds do have the option to go into the market: with some catches.

First and foremost, it appears increasingly likely the Rhinos would be able to effectively take Sivo’s salary off of their cap spend for 2025 if, as has been reported, he is set to miss the whole season.

The salary cap is live and constantly audited, but it only counts for competitive fixtures. In essence, that means a Super League player’s salary only goes onto their cap spend when they play a game in the Challenge Cup or Super League. Sivo has not, and is, judging by Leeds’ statement, will not play in either in 2025.

That means Leeds are in a position where they know that whatever they are paying Sivo, that money will not be included on their cap spend for 2025 as there is no chance of him playing a fixture. He will return to the cap in 2026 and the Rhinos will, of course, still have to pay Sivo his contract this year as if he were available: but it won’t be on the salary cap.

But it means that Leeds know they now have whatever cap space they had left in their budget before Sivo, plus his salary, available to spend if they want. That heightens the prospect of them potentially heading into the transfer market if the right option materialises.

However, the fact Sivo is a quota player is a slightly more complex matter in regards to dispensations for Leeds to sign an overseas player.

There is no such precedent of a club applying to the Rugby Football League for an exemption to sign an extra overseas player: and Leeds would have to prove beyond doubt that Sivo will not play a single competitive match in 2025, which in effect leaves them down to six quota players.

Whether a request would be granted is, Love Rugby League has been told, uncertain at this stage due to the fact this is a unique situation, with an overseas player being ruled out of the entire campaign before he has made his competitive debut for the club.

But if Leeds do identify an overseas player, it is an avenue they could explore.

What is more certain though is that the Rhinos now have salary cap space they can apply to a new signing in light of Sivo’s long-term absence.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Huddersfield Giants weigh up move for former Castleford and Wakefield star