Huddersfield Giants have held talks with Jacob Miller once again over a possible return to England for the 2025 season, Love Rugby League has been told.

Miller returned to Australia at the end of last season after being released from his contract at Castleford Tigers. Love Rugby League revealed in October how initial talks had been held about a possible switch.

And the half-back has once again appeared on the Giants‘ radar for the upcoming season after talks were conducted between the club and the player about a return to Super League.

Huddersfield have a mounting injury crisis ahead of the new season, particularly in the halves. Adam Clune is unlikely to be fit for the start of the season and while optimism is higher about Tui Lolohea’s availability, he too is by no means a guarantee to be ready for Round One next month.

The Giants, crucially, have space on their overseas quota to make any deal happen too, with Miller believed to be open to continuing playing if the right deal materialises – and the move back to England works for his young family.

Miller made a playing comeback in recent days at a Nines tournament in Australia, and he is understood to be ready to return to Super League.

And Huddersfield have spoken to the player about a possible one-year deal, as they look to add both depth and experience to their pivots.

Miller made over 200 appearances for Wakefield Trinity during a stellar eight-year spell with the club, helping them secure back-to-back fifth-placed finishes. His form regularly attracted interest from some of Super League’s biggest clubs.

He then made the switch to Castleford at the start of the 2023 season, but his time with the Tigers, particularly last year, was hampered by injuries.

But still only 32 years old, Miller has now attracted interest from another West Yorkshire club in the shape of Luke Robinson’s Giants.

READ NEXT: Hull FC chief executive provides Marc Sneyd update with recruitment admission made