Donald Trump could be witnessing some of Super League’s best players in the flesh before too long: after the US President was offered an invite to rugby league’s Las Vegas blockbuster.

The NRL and Super League descend on Vegas in little over a month’s time, with some of the world’s best stars set to appear at Allegiant Stadium. That includes Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, who are part of the four-game extravaganza.

There are bound to be countless VIPs in attendance but the most powerful man in the world could well be among them, with Peter V’landys telling reporters in Australia that the NRL will be extending an invitation to Trump to be part of the fun.

Furthermore, V’landys insisted it is ‘not impossible’ to imagine Trump turning up given his ties to Las Vegas and his love of the UFC. He said that if Trump did show up, the publicity it would generate for rugby league would be off the scale.

“We’d love to have the president there – we will certainly be inviting Mr Trump,” V’landys said. “It would pay dividends because it would generate significant publicity across America and worldwide.

“It would be worth millions of dollars and provide us the real breakthrough we have been looking for – it would go a long way to putting league on the map.

“It’s not impossible. We know his schedule is hectic, but we also know plenty of people who have ties to him. He also likes going to Vegas, he always attends UFC there, he has a close relationship with Dana White, and we have a good relationship with the UFC.

“It would be a real honour.”

The games are set to take place on March 2. Thousands of Super League supporters have snapped up tickets and travel packages already, with Wire and Wigan supporters set to flock across the Atlantic to take in the historic occasion.