Warrington Wolves’ wait for a Super League title goes on, losing a fifth Grand Final on Saturday evening, with Wakefield Trinity their conquerors this time around by a 23-10 margin.

Live from the press box at Old Trafford, our Wire ratings…

Josh Thewlis – 4

Not a night Thewlis will reflect on fondly, struggling to deal with Wakefield when they got close to the line occasions and offering little in attack. Even his try-saver on Tyson Smoothy late on in the first half came in vein as Jazz Tevaga got over in the very next play. Looked to have been struggling with some sort of injury for the last half-hour, too.

Albert Hopoate – 4

A particularly poor night for Hopoate, who actually produced a try-saver on Tom Johnstone early on, but even that issue came about from his own doing. Wakefield targeted him all night, and he didn’t stand up to the test. Did well to tee up Arron Lindop’s second try.

Arron Lindop – 5

Young centre Lindop put Max Jowitt in touch 15 minutes in with the aid of Hopoate, but that edge did not do particularly well at all defensively. Lindop grabbed Wire’s two tries on the night, though xxx, and the first in particular was well taken xxx.

Toby King – 4

Pretty anonymous from King, to be honest. Not the way he’d have wanted to end his Wire career.

Matty Ashton – 4

Ashton wasn’t involved anywhere near enough.

George Williams – 6

Probably the best of a bad bunch. Gutting for Williams, who heads back off to the NRL without a third Super League title to his name.

Ewan Irwin – 6

No one can accuse Irwin of being overawed by the occasion tonight, he got his hands on the ball whenever he could and looked to are things happen. Most of Wire’s few opportunities were carved out by him, including the two tries. Kicked out on the full at one of the restarts, but we won’t hold that against the young star. Ended xx from the kicking tee.

1/2 with boot

Liam Byrne – 4

Wire’s pack got dominated throughout and for the second year running, Byrne ended up on the losing side in the Grand Final – not a memorable showing from the Ireland international.

Danny Walker – 4

Walker was a shadow of the hooker we’ve seen over the last few months, in particular. Just did not get going at all.

James Harrison – 5

Effort never lacking from Harrison, but execution just not there tonight.

James Bentley – 4

Bentley started this Grand Final well, but faded into oblivion.

Sam Stone – 6

Stone was among the best of Wire’s forwards on the night.

Ben Currie – 6

Copy and paste the above. Not the way Currie will have wanted his first Old Trafford appearance to go.

Sam Powell (Interchange) – N/A

Powell played less than 20 minutes off the bench.

Luke Yates (Interchange) – 4

Yates another who was a shadow of himself, not aided by having his second half interrupted by a Head Injury Assessment (HIA).

Joe Philbin (Interchange) – 4

A poor night for Philbin on his final Wire appearance, with the lowlight an incorrect play-the-ball inside his own half. Wakefield scored on the back of that.

Kelepi Tanginoa (Interchange) – 5

Not terrible from Tanginoa, but cost Wire a try with a poor forward pass to Ashton. Had that come off, who knows what might have happened?