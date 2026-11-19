Sam Burgess is about to head into a fourth season in charge of Warrington Wolves – and it’s fair to describe his recruitment so far as mixed, to say the least.

There have been some hits, but there have also been some misses. But which transfers have stood out as the best.

We’ve ranked every signing in the Sam Burgess era with a couple of caveats:

They joined the club after Burgess coached his first game in charge, so the recruitment cycle leading up to Burgess’ own arrival in late-2023 isn’t included.

They have played at least one first team game for Warrington Wolves in either 2024, 2025 or 2026.

That gives us 14 players to look at – here they are, ranked from worst business to best!

14. Alfie Johnson

It’s safe to say it didn’t work out for the rugby union convert at Warrington. Just two first-team appearances before dropping down into the Championship – though he excelled in the second tier with Halifax Panthers, so much so that he has earned a return to Super League rugby in 2027 with Castleford Tigers.

13. Dan Russell

Russell had just a solitary season with the Wire in 2025, making 10 appearances in total before moving on to Bradford Bulls. A decent performer whenever called upon but there have been better signings.

12. Oli Leyland

Leyland was signed very much as a project player in the wake of London Broncos’ relegation in 2024, but he never really got a proper crack at first-team level under Burgess. He’s now hoping for a Super League shot with Huddersfield Giants in 2027.

11. Ryan Matterson

Matterson came in on a short-term deal at the end of last year which wasn’t extended.

10. John Bateman

The same is true for Bateman, who showed some glimpses of his best in a Warrington shirt, but he was unable to help them reach the Super League play-offs last year in his brief time with the Wire.

9. Sam Stone

Stone was brought in during the financial crisis at Salford Red Devils, and he remains a key figure for Burgess to this day. He now also has a Grand Final appearance under his belt and will look to kick on again in 2027. He has been a decent acquisition for the Wolves.

8. Liam Byrne

Byrne’s first year since joining from Wigan Warriors was probably best described as a bit of a mixed bag, in truth. There were definitely some good moments, but also some disappointing ones for a player who will hope to find more consistency in his game. He did improve the Wire in 2026, though.

7. James Bentley

Bentley ultimately had just the one season with the Wire and while, like Byrne and others on this list, there were disappointing moments, he also provided some positive contributions for Burgess’ side in 2026 as they reached the Super League Grand Final.

6. Toff Sipley

We’re getting into the really top end of Warrington’s recruitment under Burgess now – with a lot of their 2026 transfers near the top, underlining how they really got it right in that regard over the last 12 months.

Sipley provided plenty of strike and impact from the bench whenever he was fit and called upon, and he will hope to improve further in 2027 in his second season as a Super League player. There’s definitely plenty of promise there.

5. Josh Smith

Although he wasn’t involved in the play-offs, Smith featured 23 times for the Wire in all competitions last year. Capable of playing centre or wing, he may have a tricky ask to claim a starting berth next year given the emergence of players like Arron Lindop: but he’s definitely another whose signing can be put into the positive camp.

4. Marc Sneyd

Sneyd’s most positive impact was felt in 2025 after initially joining from Salford Red Devils. He helped guide the Wire to the Challenge Cup final and almost got them over the line against Hull KR. Last season, his stock faded slightly and he ultimately left before the end of the campaign – but he gave the Wolves some good service.

3. Kelepi Tanginoa

His signing probably didn’t ruffle as many feathers as it should have done, but it’s hard to imagine a Warrington team without Kelepi Tanginoa in it now, such is the great impact he’s had since joining from Hull KR. He will once again be crucial for Burgess’ side going into 2027.

2. Albert Hopoate

Arguably the standout piece of transfer business last off-season. Hopoate was fantastic for Warrington in 2026, making 33 appearances in all competitions and locking in a spot in Burgess’ side every single week.

1. Luke Yates

But the best piece of transfer business since Burgess arrived? We’re picking the move to bring Luke Yates over from Huddersfield Giants. Yates always felt destined to play for a club competing for major trophies given the impact he had at the Giants, and he’s continued that form in primrose and blue. He is one of their standout players every week.