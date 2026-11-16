Grading each Super League club’s recruitment for 2027 from A to U

Most Super League clubs are now back in pre-season training ahead of 2027: but how good has their recruitment been so far for next season?

In an off-season school report style, we’ve given each club a grade, excluding London Broncos as we await their promotion being rubber-stamped.

Here are the 14 grades, ranging from U right the way up to A…

Bradford Bulls – A-

Bradford Bulls head coach Kurt Haggerty

The Bulls’ squad looks much better than it did in 2026, with some real Super League experience added to the mix as well as some quality – including two newly-crowned champions in the shape of Cam Scott and Lachlan Walmsley.

Kurt Haggerty still needs a half-back, and we don’t doubt he’ll get one. Recruitment has probably gone as well as anyone at Odsal could have hoped to this point.

Players Signed (from): Leon Ruan (Hull KR), Sam Eseh (Wigan), Cam Scott (Wakefield), John Bateman (North Queensland Cowboys), James Bentley (Warrington), Ligi Sao (Hull FC), Nathan Connell (Widnes Vikings), Jack Ormondroyd (Oldham), Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield), James Bell (Hull FC)

Players departed (to): Joe Keyes (Avignon), Sam Hallas (Dewsbury Rams), Chris Atkin (TBC), Guy Armitage (TBC), Dan Russell (TBC), Mitch Souter (TBC), Ed Chamberlain (loan ended), Riley Dean (Halifax Panthers), Phoenix Steinwede (TBC), Brandon Douglas (Halifax Panthers)

Castleford Tigers – B+

It’s a similar story for Cas, who were battling at the bottom with Bradford in 2026 amid an absolute rollercoaster season on and off the field. Some of their recruits for next season are really exciting, none more so than Tyrell Sloan now that saga has been put to bed.

There’s been some significant departures, but it feels like most gaps have been plugged adequately, and those of a Tigers persuasion will be hoping this is the off-season which turns the tide for the better at The Jungle with new head coach Paul Rowley now in situ.

Players Signed (from): Damien Cook (St George Illawarra Dragons), Mat Feagai (St George Illawarra Dragons), Tyrell Sloan (St George Illawarra Dragons), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh), Alfie Johnson (Halifax Panthers), Mason Lino (Wakefield), Ben McNamara (Leigh), Jack Todd (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Players departed (to): Sam Hall (Toulouse), Joe Westerman (Retired), Joe Stimson (Temora Dragons), Cain Robb (TBC), Daejarn Asi (Brisbane Tigers), Alex Mellor (Catalans), Mikaele Ravalawa (TBC), Aiden Doolan (TBC)

Catalans Dragons – B-

Catalans Dragons head coach John Cartwright

Catalans have lost some absolute stalwarts, including retiring captain Ben Garcia and hooker Alrix Da Costa. Some real quality has been lost to with the likes of Solomona Faatape and Toby Sexton heading for pastures new.

John Cartwright has been a busy man in the recruitment market though as he looks to rebuild in Perpignan ahead of his first full season in charge. Jesse Arthars and Tyson Gamble in particular should add quality as they arrive from the NRL, while Joe Burgess will score tries whichever shirt he dons. Not perfect, but a good off-season for the Dragons.

Players Signed (from): Jesse Arthars (Brisbane Broncos), Tyson Gamble (Newcastle Knights), Luciano Leilua (St George Illawarra Dragons), Amir Bourouh (Hull FC), Luca Walsh (St Helens), Arthur Romano (Hull FC), Joe Burgess (Hull KR), Hame Sele (St George Illawarra Dragons), Alex Mellor (Castleford), Cole Geyer (Oldham), Nathan Brown (Manly Sea Eagles)

Players departed (to): Ben Garcia (Retired), Tommy Makinson (Retired – Coffs Harbour Comets as player/coach), Alrix Da Costa (Hull FC), Solomona Faataape (St Helens), Toby Sexton (Perth Bears), Kruise Leeming (loan ended), Matty Russell (TBC), Josh Simm (Oldham), Edenn Rogers-Smith (Leeds), Nick Cotric (Leeds)

Huddersfield Giants – C-

The Giants have made some encouraging additions, with Kruise Leeming’s return and Jake Arthur’s arrival both looking like positive moves. Jaimin Jolliffe will, of course, hope to hit the ground running in Super League.

Some of the best-performing players have departed from an underwhelming 2026 squad though, and the question begs as to whether someone can fill those gaps. Tui Lolohea may yet re-sign, but Jim Lenihan is going to have to get the very best out of some of his squad if anything is to be achieved.

Players Signed (from): Jaimin Jolliffe (Gold Coast Titans), Jeylan Hodgson (Goole Vikings), Kruise Leeming (Wigan), Jake Arthur (Hull FC), Jordy Crowther (Warrington), Will Tate (Wakefield), Logan Aoake (Newcastle Knights), Toby Warren (Birmingham Hurricanes)

Players departed (to): Jacob Gagai (Warrington), Tui Lolohea (TBC), Adam Clune (TBC), Taane Milne (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Matty English (York), Kieran Rush (TBC), Monty Lumb (TBC), Tom Hardy (TBC), Zach Brown (Dewsbury Rams), Olly Russell (loan ended)

Hull FC – A

Steve McNamara pictured in the St James’ Park dugout at Magic Weekend in 2025

Daly Cherry-Evans may be 37, but he’s not coming to Super League for a final payday. The bloke has just won an NRL Grand Final and looks every inch the genuine superstar Hull will build off in 2027 – with some of their other additions also exciting – Bailey Hodgson and Isaac Liu from Leigh to name just two.

New boss Steve McNamara is set to inherit a squad far better in quality than the one which underperformed again in 2026, with some major statements of intent from FC this off-season. The thing is now, they’ve got to go and back up the hype for the first time in a long time. Recruitment wise though, really good.

Players Signed (from): Bailey Hodgson (Leigh), Daly Cherry-Evans (Sydney Roosters), Isaac Liu (Leigh), Alrix Da Costa (Catalans), Jordan Swann (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Josh Coric (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Junior Pauga (Sydney Roosters), Connor Barley (Goole Vikings). Max Wood (Warrington – season-long loan), Josh Kerr (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Players departed (to): Davy Litten (Wakefield), Amir Bourouh (Catalans), Tom Briscoe (Retired), Brad Fash (York), Ligi Sao (Bradford), Jake Arthur (Huddersfield), Hugo Salabio (Leeds), Zak Hardaker (York), Arthur Romano (Catalans), Ben Johnson (Hunslet), James Bell (Bradford), Rio Kassim (Hull KR), Elliot Middlemas (Hull KR), Aidan Sezer (TBC)

Hull KR – C

Despite a change in head coach with Nathan Cayless’ arrival, it’s been a relatively quiet recruitment drive from KR ahead of next season. Some of those picked up from Down Under are exciting and are at the start of their careers, but that comes with risk, too.

Rhyse Martin and Joe Burgess are not only big players to replace, but they’re big personalities, too. There looks to be plenty of potential in the Robins’ 2027 squad, and it’ll be really intriguing to see how they fare come 2027 having been dethroned by Wakefield.

Players Signed (from): Moala Graham-Taufa (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Eddie Hampson (Townsville Blackhawks), Salesi Ataata (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Brock Parker (Sunshine Coast Falcons), Rio Kassim (Hull FC), Elliot Middlemas (Hull FC)

Players departed (to): Leon Ruan (Bradford), Rhyse Martin (Retired), Joe Burgess (Catalans), Tevita Pangai Jr (Leigh), Lee Kershaw (Doncaster), Ryan Hampshire (TBC), Zach Fishwick (York), Alfie Petty (Goole Vikings), Alfie Woods (TBC)

Leeds Rhinos – C

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur speaks to the media following a game in 2026

A handful of the players signed by Leeds are immediate positives – Morgan Gannon, Dylan Walker and Wiremu Greig stand out above the rest. Edenn Rogers-Smith, Nick Cotric and Hugo Salabio haven’t exactly lit up Super League elsewhere, though, and some huge figures in the Rhinos’ squad have departed.

Brad Arthur will have plenty of work to do ahead of the new season to form his side and get the best out of them. There’s no doubting he’s capable of that whatsoever, but some of the recruitment has raised eyebrows: including ours.

Players Signed (from): Morgan Gannon (New Zealand Warriors), Dylan Walker (Parramatta Eels), Edenn Rogers-Smith (Catalans), Nick Cotric (Catalans), Wiremu Greig (North Queensland Cowboys), Hugo Salabio (Hull FC), Delaine Gittens-Bedward (Halifax Panthers)

Players departed (to): Cameron Smith (Wakefield), Harry Newman (Perth Bears), James McDonnell (Perth Bears), Mikolaj Oledzki (Perth Bears), Brodie Croft (Warrington), Ned McCormack (Wakefield), Ryan Hall (Retired)

Leigh Leopards – E

Spoiler alert, this is our second-lowest grading. Virtually all of the players let go by Leigh ahead of 2027 were absolute mainstays in Adrian Lam’s side, and so far, the recruitment drive replacing them has been a slow burner.

The return of Kai O’Donnell is huge and absolutely salvages this grading from being far lower – because the other three recruits added so far haven’t brought with them much excitement. Tevita Pangai Jr has been and gone from the last chance saloon already, and it’ll be a shock for most if the Leopards can get him firing. You have to expect more signings are on the way.

Players Signed (from): Tevita Pangai Jr (Hull KR), Jack Purtill (Wigan), Kai O’Donnell (North Queensland Cowboys), Jordan Williams (Wakefield)

Players departed (to): Owen Trout (Cronulla Sharks), Robbie Mulhern (Castleford), Bailey Hodgson (Hull FC), Isaac Liu (Hull FC), Ben McNamara (Castleford), Jack Hughes (Retired)

St Helens – A-

Kevin Walters pictured during a Kangaroos training session at the 2026 Rugby League World Cup

It’s a new era at Saints, and their recruitment has evidenced exactly that. Front-footed early on, every one of those brought in looks set to add some real quality to the squad: even hooker Tom Forber, who may not make the 17 on a regular basis having made the move over Billinge Hill from Wigan.

New boss Kevin Walters has just won the Rugby League World Cup with Australia, and while there’s still some work to do upon arrival at the BrewDog Stadium, those in the red vee look better placed to enjoy a positive campaign come 2027.

Some legends have departed like Mark Percival and Jonny Lomax, both now retired, but the reality is most others that have moved onto pastures new needed to do so: be that youngsters seeking a chance elsewhere or more regular first-team players like Jackson Hastings and Nene Macdonald.

Players Signed (from): Solomona Faataape (Catalans), Christian Tuipulotu (St George Illawarra Dragons), Sean O’Sullivan (Canterbury Bulldogs), Tom Starling (Canberra Raiders), Tom Forber (Wigan)

Players departed (to): Mark Percival (Retired), Jonny Lomax (Retired), Jackson Hastings (TBC), Alfie Sinclair (Halifax Panthers), Cole Marsh (TBC), Leon Cowen (Halifax Panthers), Chris Matagi (Cronulla Sharks), Luca Walsh (Catalans), Nene Macdonald (TBC)

Toulouse Olympique – U

We’ll preface this by saying we really hope Toulouse’s strategy of focusing on their own development pays off, but we have to admit that only signing one player ahead of your second season back in Super League looks a big risk.

The only player added to Sylvain Houles’ squad ahead of 2027 is forward Sam Hall from Castleford, though there haven’t been too many standout departures from those that achieved a eighth-place finish last term.

We’d love to be proven wrong by Olympique come next season.

Players Signed (from): Sam Hall (Castleford)

Players departed (to): Pierre-Jean Lima (Albi), Joe Bretherton (Saint-Gaudens Bears), Ellis Gillam (TBC), Ajahni ‘AJ’ Wallace (Halifax Panthers)

Wakefield Trinity – B

Wakefield head coach Daryl Powell all smiles with the Super League trophy following Trinity’s 2026 Grand Final triumph

Super League champions Wakefield still feels strange to say, but Daryl Powell’s side look well-placed for another crack at success next year. Some of their 2026 heroes have departed, including Tyson Smoothy, whose boots are almost impossible to fill.

But those recruited appear set to all add value of their own kind to Trinity, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck simply one of the most exciting signings ever made by a Super League club. No secret has been made of the succession planning at Belle Vue, and there can be little complaint about any of their business ahead of 2027.

Players Signed (from): Cameron Smith (Leeds), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors), Mason Teague (Burleigh Bears), Davy Litten (Hull FC), Ned McCormack (Leeds)

Players departed (to): Cam Scott (Bradford), Tyson Smoothy (Perth Bears), Noah High (Oldham), Will Tate (Huddersfield), Lachlan Walmsley (Bradford), Mason Lino (Castleford), Jay Pitts (Retired), Max Jowitt (York), Olly Russell (Oldham – season-long loan), Jordan Williams (Leigh)

Warrington Wolves – C+

Only time will tell as to whether Warrington have truly improved Sam Burgess’ squad. More have departed from the one that reached the 2026 Grand Final than have been brought in to replace them, but the Wolves are determined to blood their youngsters: and that should be applauded.

Brodie Croft has huge boots to fill in terms of replacing George Williams, and the other three recruits all bring their own level of excitement. Jacob Gagai was great in an underwhelming Huddersfield side, while Mitch Prest won Queensland Cup Prop of the Year before going well in the World Cup for Fiji. On the whole, we feel a C+ for the Wolves’ recruitment is probably fair.

Players Signed (from): Brodie Croft (Leeds), Toby Crosby (Penrith Panthers), Mitch Prest (Mackay Cutters), Jacob Gagai (Huddersfield)

Players departed (to): George Williams (Dolphins), Toby King (London Broncos), Joe Philbin (London Broncos), James Bentley (Bradford), Sam Powell (Retired), Jordy Crowther (Huddersfield), Max Wood (Hull FC – season-long loan)

Wigan Warriors – D

Head coach Matt Peet applauds the Wigan supporters at Wembley following their Challenge Cup final victory over Hull KR in 2026

We can hear your outrage already. Toulouse made one signing and got a U, Wigan have made none and have got a D. The difference is, at least in our eyes, that the Warriors are within their right to not add any big stars to their squad because their youth system is superior to anyone else’s in the British game.

2026 showed just how much depth the Cherry and Whites have, and plenty of new contracts have been dished out at The Brick Community Stadium of late. There’s only so much you can do in a salary cap sport, and why fix something that isn’t broken? None of those departing Matt Peet’s squad were mainstays barring retiring skipper Liam Farrell, either.

Players Signed (from): None

Players departed (to): Sam Eseh (Bradford), Liam Farrell (Retired), Kruise Leeming (Huddersfield), Tom Forber (St Helens)

York Knights – A-

We really like how York have gone about their business ahead of 2027, with a blend of players recruited from the NRL and elsewhere in Super League. Cameron McInnes, Blake Lawrie and Max Jowitt are the three signings that stand out above the rest for us, but every player recruited looks a positive addition.

The number of players on the list of ins is inflated by those ‘signed’ from partner club Newcastle Thunder ahead of 2027, but Mark Applegarth’s squad will almost certainly be better than the one he ran with for their first season in Super League last term.

Our only question mark would be on Paul Vaughan’s departure and who fills that gap in terms of personality and leadership as well as on-field performance.

Players Signed (from): Cameron McInnes (Cronulla Sharks), Max Jowitt (Wakefield), Zak Hardaker (Hull FC), Blake Lawrie (St George Illawarra Dragons), Cody Hunter (Newcastle Thunder), David Nofoaluma (Newcastle Thunder), Matty English (Huddersfield), Tom Inman (Newcastle Thunder), Zach Fishwick (Hull KR), Myles Harrison (Newcastle Thunder), Joe Law (Newcastle Thunder), Harvey Reynolds (Newcastle Thunder), Andy Djeukessi (Newcastle Thunder), Brad Fash (Hull FC), Ronan Michael (Northern Pride)

Players departed (to): Paul Vaughan (Retired), Ata Hingano (Oldham), Denive Balmforth (loan ended), Danny Richardson (TBC), Will Dagger (TBC)