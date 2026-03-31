England international Victor Radley has seen his club-record ban lifted by Sydney Roosters, and will return to contention for this weekend’s clash with Cronulla Sharks.

Back in September, Radley was handed a mammoth ten-match ban without pay by the Roosters alongside being ordered to donate $30,000 AUD to St Vincent’s Hospital for cancer research.

That suspension came after he became embroiled in a drug-related saga alongside former Roosters team-mate Brandon Smith, who went on to depart the club to join cross-city rivals South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Radley’s suspension did not stop him playing for England in last autumn’s Ashes Test Series against Australia, but the 28-year-old – who qualifies via his Sheffield-born father – made the decision to make himself unavailable for selection following the saga.

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Victor Radley gets green light for Sydney Roosters return as club-record ban lifted

Born in Sydney, Radley made his NRL debut for the Roosters back in 2017 and has never donned a shirt for another club.

Scoring 26 tries in his 161 first-grade appearances for the club to date, Trent Robinson’s side have so far won two and lost two of their four NRL games this term in his absence.

Announcing the lifting of the forward’s ban, the Australian club’s press release reads: “The Sydney Roosters have today confirmed that Victor Radley will be available for NRL selection from Round 6 of the 2026 season.

“Radley was issued with the heaviest sanction ever imposed on a player in the club’s history in September 2025.

“Following a proposal presented to the Sydney Roosters Board by Director of Football Mitchell Aubusson and head coach Trent Robinson outlining the work Radley has undertaken since the sanction was imposed, the Board has unanimously agreed to permit Radley to be available for selection from Round 6 onwards.”

The Roosters travel to Cronulla Sharks on Easter Saturday, with that the game which could see Radley make his long-awaited return.

Of course, he will already have one eye on impressing whoever the new England coach is ahead of this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup, taking place Down Under across Australia and Papua New Guinea.