Super League-linked duo Brian Kelly and Tommy Talau have opted to remain in the NRL for 2026, with Kelly heading to Parramatta Eels and Talau joining the Roosters.

The explosive outside backs had both previously attracted the interest of Super League sides, with Kelly linked with Warrington Wolves and Talau reported to be exploring a move to the competition, but will continue their futures down under instead.

‘Brian certainly fits that need very well for us’

29-year-old outside back Kelly made his NRL debut for Manly back in 2017, and tallied 47 first-grade appearances for the club prior to his move to the Gold Coast. He went onto become a key part of the Titans’ squad during his seven-year spell at the club, making 143 appearances and scoring 53 tries.

His form also saw him called into the Indigenous All Stars squad in 2025, alongside an appearance for the Prime Minister’s XIII.

Kelly was under contract with the Titans until the end of this season, but was granted early release to sign a two-year deal with Parramatta.

“We had an opportunity to strengthen our outside backs, which was a positional area of need, and Brian certainly fits that need very well for us,” Eels general manager of football, Mark O’Neill, said of Kelly’s signing.

“Jason (Ryles, Eels head coach)and the coaching staff are looking forward to working with Brian, who adds a greater attacking dimension to our game.

“With nearly 200 NRL games to his name, Brian’s experience will be an added benefit to the broader squad.”

‘He’s a strong competitor who has shown he can perform consistently at NRL level’

Fellow ex-Manly man Talau made his NRL debut for Wests Tigers back in 2019, and made 47 appearances for the club before heading to the Sea Eagles at the start of 2024. He then notched 36 first-grade appearances for Manly across his two-year stint, but was released at the end of last season.

However, he has quickly landed on his feet, penning a one-year deal with the Sydney Roosters for 2026.

“Tommy’s signature adds valuable depth and experience to our backline,” Roosters’ head of recruitment, Joel Carbone, said of Talau’s signing.

“He’s a strong competitor who has shown he can perform consistently at NRL level, and we believe he’ll complement the talent we already have within our squad.”

