Willie Peters says his withdrawal from the running to take charge of England was one made out of respect amid his personal circumstances, but has tipped whoever gets the job to do well.

Australian Peters was the leading candidate for the England vacancy until earlier this week, when it was confirmed that he would be leaving Super League champions Hull KR at the end of the season for new NRL franchise PNG Chiefs.

The Chiefs won’t enter the NRL until 2028, but Peters – who has spent four seasons at KR’s helm – will devote 2027 to his preparation for that milestone moment.

And after accepting the role in PNG, he withdrew from the running for the England job, as first revealed by LoveRugbyLeague.

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‘If I was selected to be the coach, do a World Cup and pull out next year and disrespect that job – that’s not the right thing to do’

Peters was one of the Kangaroos’ assistants last autumn as they swept aside Shaun Wane’s England side in the Ashes, winning that Test Series 3-0 in a whitewash.

It’s understood the England job was his if he wanted it, but speaking to the media for the first time since his NRL switch was announced, he explained exactly why it wouldn’t have been right for him to take on the role.

The 47-year-old said: “I want to give that job the respect it deserves. I would have loved to have coached England if I was picked, but that needs a lot of time and you need to invest in it properly.

“I would have loved that, but now the most important thing for me is Hull KR and investing all my time into Hull KR.

“Then naturally, towards the end of the year, with PNG Chiefs because there’s a lot of work to do there.

“If I was selected to be the coach, do a World Cup and pull out next year and disrespect that job – that’s not the right thing to do.”

It’s yet to come to light who will lead England rather than Peters now, but the candidates include Super League coaches Brad Arthur, Sam Burgess and Paul Rowley of Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and St Helens respectively.

Peters added: “What England need is a coach that has a vision – for the World Cup, but also for after that and making sure the team is in a strong position.

“There are some really good candidates who I’m sure will definitely do a great job.”