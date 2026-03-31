Former Super League man Jordan Abdull has been urged to improve his fitness by Widnes boss Allan Coleman after being dropped for their trip to Doncaster due to concerns around his defensive capabilities.

Experienced half-back Abdull linked up with the Vikings ahead of 2026 after a year out of the game following his sudden exit from Super League outfit Hull FC back in January 2025.

The one-time England international had returned for a second stint at FC and penned a three-year deal, but was released without playing a game.

So far during his time in the Championship at Widnes, the playmaker has delivered a mixed bag of performances – kicking 29 goals in eight games across all competitions.

But he was omitted from Coleman’s squad for their most recent outing away at Doncaster, and the Vikings head coach was transparent in why that decision was taken.

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Jordan Abdull urged to improve fitness by Widnes coach following omission

In 30-year-old Abdull’s absence, Widnes were beaten 28-12 at the Eco-Power Stadium, suffering just a second league defeat of the season having also been on the wrong end of a 44-12 scoreline away against title favourites London Broncos in Round 1.

Speaking to the club’s YouTube channel post-match after the loss at Doncaster, Coleman explained: “Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve spoken with Jordan and defensively we’ve been hurt quite a bit on that side.

“How they (Doncaster) play, quite aggressive and quick, I thought it might have been a bit difficult for him today.

“We certainly missed him, that’s without a shadow of a doubt. You’d always miss him.

“Jordan knows that and Jordan knows he needs to just get a little fitter for that side (defensively), and he’s working hard at that.”

Widnes return to action on Good Friday with a trip to Cumbria, where Barrow Raiders await.