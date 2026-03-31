Castleford Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester has explained for the first time why it was right to leave Leigh Leopards: insisting family reasons drove his decision and not a fallout with owner Derek Beaumont.

Chester was hugely influential for transforming Leigh’s on-field performances. He joined the club in the wake of their relegation from Super League in 2021 and immediately set about overhauling the club.

He appointed Adrian Lam as head coach and signed a string of players who would go on to become integral for the Leopards as well as other teams, including the likes of Edwin Ipape and Tom Amone.

However, Chester walked away from his position last April after deciding it was the right time to leave Leigh. He would subsequently take up a role much closer to his Wakefield roots with Castleford.

And Chester told Sky Sports that was not by chance, with a desire to be closer to his family and avoid the lengthy travelling entailed with going back and forth to Leigh was significant.

He said: “The biggest reason for me is the travel. I’d done it for four years. I was there on my own, doing it on my own. Family life.. it just takes over. It’s hard to explain, being a coach and being a director of rugby. It takes over your life and the results have a huge effect on your weekend.

“On top of that, the travel.. some days it was an hour and 20, the other days it could have been two and a half hours there, and the same back. There’s lots been said on the relationship with people like Derek and the club but I’ve got nothing but respect for the club and those guys, and what they’ve done to that club.

“Every game is an event, isn’t it. That’s the benchmark for all Super League clubs. As an away fan I’d want to go watch my team at Leigh Leopards. I know Lammy is doing it tough right now but I wish everyone well at Leigh. The main reason was family.”

Chester admitted he learned plenty from Beaumont during his time at the club, and stressed there was no major rift that led to his departure from the Leigh Sports Village.

“He’s so passionate,” Chester said of Beaumont. “I’ve been on the end of a few emails and calls! It wasn’t necessarily after a defeat; it could have been anything but the biggest lesson I always got from Derek was to treat the money like it’s your money.

“I’ve tried to do that here with, let’s say, an injection. if we’re paying £200 here and we can get it for £150 somewhere else, why are we paying £200? I loved working there but it just got to a point where I’d had enough. I didn’t want to wake up in a morning and get on that motorway. I now get to see my kids in a morning, I pick my girls up and take them home.”