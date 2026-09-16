Leigh star Umyla Hanley has revealed an ‘inspiring’ phone call with Brian McDermott drove his late-season form after being drafted into England’s extended squad ahead of this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup.

Hanley missed much of the first half of the 2026 campaign through injury, but his barnstorming showings across the 16 appearances he managed earned him a spot in the Super League Dream Team for the second year running.

Scoring ten tries and assisting ten, his showings also caught the eye of England head coach McDermott: who last month added the 24-year-old to his extended squad.

McDermott’s final squad for the tournament is still a few weeks away from being locked in, but Hanley – who has now played 102 professional career games – is determined to earn his spot on the plane having been inspired by the boss of the national team.

‘It was a really helpful phone call for me, quite inspiring, and that definitely upped my confidence as well with how I was playing’

There were calls for Hanley to be included in England’s squad last autumn, but he was not selected for the three-Test Ashes Series against Australia by former head coach Shaun Wane.

12 months on, the explosive centre has helped Leigh into the Super League play-offs for the fourth year running, with the Leopards’ road to Old Trafford beginning on Friday night with an eliminator tie away against Wakefield Trinity.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague earlier this week, Hanley explained how he learned of his inclusion in England’s extended squad: “I got a text off Brian the day after a game. He messaged me to ask if we could have a phone call, we did and we spoke for quite a bit.

“It was a really helpful phone call for me, quite inspiring, and that definitely upped my confidence as well with how I was playing.

“To get that phone call is absolutely unreal, any Englishman would want that. I was ecstatic when I got it.

“You’re always just looking to play well and pick up good form, but now that I feel like I’m doing that for Leigh, this is the next step.

“Hopefully I can be selected.”

This autumn’s showpiece international tournament takes place Down Under across Australia and Papua New Guinea.

England’s World Cup campaign begins on October 17 when they play Tonga in Perth. McDermott’s side also face France in Perth on October 24 before rounding off their group stage games against Papua New Guinea in Wollongong on October 30.

Hanley added: “Me and Brian have spoken and it’s all about the form now going into these play-offs.

“It’s all well and good playing well in the regular season, but it’s about doing it when the games really mean something.

“It’s crunch time now, it’s knockout rugby league and that’s the time to perform.”

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