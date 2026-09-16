England coach Brian McDermott has praised the input of his assistant coaching duo for this year’s World Cup: before revealing they are ‘not really getting paid’ for their roles with the national team.

Paul Wellens and Sean O’Loughlin will be a key part of McDermott’s 23-man squad for the tournament, which begins for England next month when they take on Tonga in Perth.

McDermott revealed on Tuesday that he had consulted with all members of his support staff, which also includes longtime ally from Leeds Rhinos, Jason Davidson.

But he also revealed that Wellens and O’Loughlin, two of English rugby league’s finest players in the last generation, are effectively doing the role for little to no remuneration.

McDermott praises assistant duo

McDermott sung the praises of Wigan number two O’Loughlin and former St Helens head coach Wellens, who is now in position as an assistant coach at North Queensland Cowboys.

He insisted the work they have put in so far to ensure they are contributing to a successful World Cup campaign has not gone unnoticed – not least given the lack of financial reward they are receiving.

“They’ve been very helpful and very respectful,” McDermott said. “They’re both full-time, Wello with the Cowboys and Lockers with Wigan, so I’ve got to be careful about (not) texting them at 2am in the morning or 2pm in the afternoon and asking for Zoom calls.

“They’re not really getting paid for it, which hasn’t really been a problem for them at all, they’ve never mentioned it, but I’ve been mindful of leaning on them too much really, but they’ve been great, they’ve been awesome.”

McDermott also stressed that he himself has learned plenty of interacting with Wellens and O’Loughlin given what they produced for England throughout their own stellar playing careers.

“I’ve shared some phone calls with Lockers individually, as I have with Wello, and they’ve been great,” he said.

“You’ve got to bear in mind that they’ve been two of the best players we’ve produced as a country, and arguably, they have been two of the better performers internationally that we’ve produced. No matter whether the game has been won or lost, those two have always come out of the international arena with their heads held high.