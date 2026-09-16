Swinton add former Salford boss to coaching ranks ahead of 2027

Former Salford RLFC boss Mike Grady has joined rivals and fellow Championship outfit Swinton Lions as an assistant coach ahead of 2027.

Having been appointed ahead of the 2026 season, Grady became phoenix club Salford’s first head coach following their rebirth.

He took charge of the Reds’ first eight games across all competitions this term before departing: and went on to have a short stint at the helm of North Wales Crusaders amid their financial woes.

Now, he has made the move to Heywood Road, linking up with Swinton ahead of next season and adding to their coaching ranks.

Swinton add former Salford boss Mike Grady to coaching ranks ahead of 2027

Grady will work alongside Alan Hadcroft and Micky Higham assist Lions head coach Anthony Murray, with all three of those existing coaches having recently extended their contracts until the end of 2028.

As his appointment as an assistant was announced, Grady said: “I’m looking forward to joining a fantastic and historic club in Swinton.

“I’m grateful to both Swinton and Muzza for the opportunity to work alongside him, Alan and Micky.

“They have improved the team massively since coming in this season, and I want to play my part and contribute in taking the team further forward in 2027.

“I’ve spoke with Muzza about the way he likes to play and with the squad that he is assembling, it already looks like we are in for an exciting season. I can’t wait to get going.”

Head coach Murray himself arrived at Swinton as an assistant back in March, but was swiftly thrust into the head coach role following the departure of Paul Wood.

Having added to his ranks following a 16th-place finish in the Championship, Murray said: “I’m really pleased to welcome Mike Grady to our coaching staff.

“Mike has gained a huge amount of experience throughout his coaching journey and I’m delighted that he has decided to join our coaching group here at Swinton.

“He’s a good person who understands the game and can lead, develop and support our young team. I’m really looking forward to working with him and seeing the impact he can have on the group.”

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