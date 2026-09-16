St Helens’ overseas quota situation as new transfer targets emerge

St Helens’ recruitment plans under Kevin Walters are picking up speed.

The arrival of Christian Tuipulotu has already been announced, their second addition for 2027 off the back of the previously unveiled capture of Solomona Faataape.

More signings are expected. Love Rugby League has already announced that the club are set to sign Sean O’Sullivan and Sam Verrills next season and in a further development, sources claim that Walters is also looking to add another centre to his squad before next season begins.

While that tells us about incomings, it also confirms that outgoings are coming, specifically within the club’s overseas quota spots.

As it stands, Saints have already allocated nine of their ten quota spots for next season based on what they have already announced. Tristan Sailor, Curtis Sironen, David Klemmer, Shane Wright, Jacob Host, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Nene Macdonald join Faataape and Tuipulotu as Saints’ current overseas contingent.

With O’Sullivan and Verrills set to arrive, that will take them to eleven. At a minimum, at least one of the aforementioned players will have to be cut heading into next year. If a new centre is acquired from overseas, that will require two to leave.

It remains to be seen who will be on the outer, but the fact that Walters is looking to bolster the outside backs further would appear to raise further questions around the future of Nene Macdonald.

Macdonald was brought in to reuinte with former head coach Paul Rowley, but his exit, and Macdonald’s injury issues through the year, would appear to cast some doubt over his future.

Beyond that, things become even unclearer. Faataape and Tuipulotu have only just signed, which would seemingly rule them out, while Sailor has only recently signed a new three-year contract. Daniel Suluka-Fifita was a mid-season signing too, which would appear to narrow things down further.

What’s clear overall is that it is going to be a busy off-season at BrewDog Stadium as Walters continues to get things ready for a big attack next year.