Former Leeds Rhinos and NRL ace David Fusitu’a will play for rugby union outfit Queensland Reds this weekend having been named as a surprise inclusion for their clash against the New South Wales Waratahs.

Auckland-born Fusitu’a – who represented both the Kiwis and Tonga on the international stage in league – had initially announced his retirement at the back end of 2025.

The 31-year-old had spent a year without a club following his departure from Super League heavyweights Leeds Rhinos, with an injury-hampered stint at Headingley producing 18 tries in 43 appearances between 2022 and 2024.

But having done a u-turn on his retirement to play for the Brothers Rugby Club in the 15-a-side code and won a Hospital Cup Grand Final in their colours earlier this month, he has now been drafted into the Queensland Reds side.

David Fusitu’a lands shock rugby union opportunity Down Under following retirement u-turn

Set to turn 32 next month, Fusitu’a – whose run out for Queensland Reds on Saturday will come at the Santos Festival of Rugby in the town of Roma – began his career with New Zealand Warriors.

Having broken through the Wahs’ youth ranks, he scored 61 tries in 108 NRL appearances – and even ended the 2018 campaign as the top try-scorer across the competition Down Under, receiving the Ken Irvine Medal as his reward.

Now, he will play as an outside centre for Queensland Reds – who compete in the Super Rugby Pacific, though currently in the off-season, enter the Super Rugby Australia competition, essentially the equivalent of league’s reserves/second-grade level.

After his surprise inclusion, Fusitu’a said: “It’s been a crazy couple of years. After my time in league ended with Leeds (in late 2024), I knew I wasn’t finished with footy and wanted to give rugby (union) a crack.

“I made some enquiries through a friend in New Zealand. He connected me to the Brothers club, so I’m in Brisbane by chance.

“The people there have been really welcoming, I’m enjoying some new friendships and making headway in rugby.

“I’ve really found that love of what grassroots footy is all about.

“I’m pretty aware of the rich history of the Reds and want to rip in at Roma. There’s always a bit more in it coming up against NSW.”

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