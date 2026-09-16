On the back of a remarkable rise at Wakefield, Caleb Hamlin-Uele says being selected to represent England this autumn would ‘mean the world to him’.

Hamlin-Uele was born in Auckland, but is eligible to represent England via his heritage and after pledging his allegiance earlier this year, was added into Brian McDermott’s extended squad for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

The 26-year-old’s name being added to that extended squad came amid his consistently dominant performances in the middle for Wakefield: who he has helped to a fourth-place finish in Super League.

Trinity and the prop now head into the play-offs having earned a first home tie at top-flight level since 2009: with Leigh Leopards the visitors at the eliminator stage on Friday night.

And what Hamlin-Uele is able to deliver in the play-offs will be driven by a desire to make it into McDermott’s final England squad for this autumn’s showpiece tournament, which takes place across Australia and Papua New Guinea.

‘If I was blessed enough to be in the squad and pull on the England jersey, it would mean the world to me’

Hamlin-Uele had never played at first-grade level prior to arriving at Wakefield ahead of the 2024 campaign, but this term was named in the Super League Dream Team, testament to just how far he has come in a short space of time.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague earlier this week, he discussed his England hopes, saying: “”As rugby league players, we want to the best and go up against the best.

“The World Cup is the pinnacle of rugby league, so if I was blessed enough to be in the squad and pull on the England jersey, it would mean the world to me.

“I’ve caught up with Brian (McDermott) a couple of times.

“Once was as a forward pack in a unit session, and the other was a one-on-one meeting. He’s a good man, he knows what he wants to do and I think he’s the man for the job.”

England boss McDermott was handed the reins of the national team earlier this year following predecessor Shaun Wane’s departure.

His contract currently only spans for the duration of the upcoming World Cup.

Hamlin-Uele said: “Powelly (Daryl Powell, Wakefield head coach) has got a lot of stories about him (McDermott), so I knew he was a good player, but I’d never encountered him before personally.

“I didn’t receive a call from him. Powelly spoke to him a couple of times to put my name forward, and I found out I was in the extended squad when everyone else found out. It was a great moment.”

‘When I was younger, I didn’t really believe in what I could do’

Hamlin-Uele – who will turn 27 the day before next month’s Super League Grand Final – has now scored 15 tries in 73 appearances across all competitions for Wakefield, including in six in 29 games this season.

His inclusion in the Dream Team sees him line up in the front-row alongside Leigh star Joe Ofahengaue, who he will come up against on Friday night.

The England hopeful admitted: “I didn’t expect to be put in the Dream Team, if you’d have asked me at the start of the year or even halfway through the season, but I’m grateful to have a great group of blokes around me and my beautiful wife.

“It’s not just me in this Dream Team, there are so many people behind the scenes that got me here.

“When I was younger, I didn’t really believe in what I could do. I knew I was good at rugby league, but I didn’t think I could exceed standards.

“It was a massive wake-up call (when I eventually realised I could make it in the game) and then, it was about becoming a lot more mature and a lot more professional.”

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