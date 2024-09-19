South Sydney Rabbitohs bid farewell to 8 players, including Super League-bound Tom Burgess

South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed eight player departures following the conclusion of their 2024 campaign, including Huddersfield Giants-bound Tom Burgess.

Dewsbury-born powerhouse prop Burgess will return to his English homeland in 2025, having signed a three-year contract with Huddersfield Giants in Super League.

The 32-year-old has departed his beloved Souths after 12 seasons with the NRL club, having scored 22 tries in 249 appearances since arriving from Bradford Bulls ahead of the 2013 season.

Meanwhile, former Australia international Damien Cook will leave the Rabbitohs after nine seasons, with the 33-year-old hooker returning to St George Illawarra Dragons on a two-year contract.

The departures of Burgess and Cook were previously announced by the Rabbitohs: and they have now confirmed six more departees.

Former Samoa international Michael Chee Kam has departed, having made 132 appearances in the NRL, with 38 games in the cardinal red and myrtle green jersey. He has been linked with a return to Manly Sea Eagles for 2025, as per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Samoan outside-back Richie Kennar has departed with 50 NRL appearances to his name, including 27 for the Rabbitohs. The 29-year-old has previously been linked with a move to Super League but his next destination is not yet known.

Half-back Dean Hawkins departs South Sydney with 14 appearances in the NRL after making his first-grade debut for the Rabbitohs in 2021. He captained the Rabbitohs’ New South Wales Cup side to a NSWRL Premiership and NRL State Championship in 2023.

Tonga international half-back Dion Teaupa leaves having played four NRL games for South Sydney since making his first-grade debut earlier this year.

Outside-back Izaac Tu’itupou Thompson leaves the Rabbitohs with 14 NRL appearances to his name – all for South Sydney – since making his first-grade bow in 2022.

Winger or fullback Leon Te Hau, 21, is yet to make his debut and is among the eight players departing the Rabbitohs.

“As a club we would like to thank Michael, Richie, Dean, Dion, Izaac and Leon for their service to South Sydney,” Rabbitohs Head of Football, Mark Ellison said.

“Some of these players will have opportunities at other NRL clubs and we wish them and their families the very best of luck in the future. They will always be regarded as proud Rabbitohs.”

