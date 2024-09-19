Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess admits interest in Super League half-back

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess has addressed transfer speculation linking them with a move for London Broncos talent Oli Leyland.

Last month, the Warrington Guardian reported that the Wolves were closing in on the signing of goal-kicking half-back Leyland for 2025.

The 23-year-old has impressed in his first season in Super League and is an ever-present for the Broncos in 2024, providing 16 assists and kicking 40 goals in all 26 of London’s league games thus far.

And speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Warrington‘s visit of the Broncos on Friday night, Burgess was asked about the club’s reported interest in Kent-born Leyland, with an official announcement yet to be made by either club.

“I like Oli – he’s a great player and he could add something to our team,” Burgess said.

“It’ll be exciting to see him play this week and see if he goes well up against us.

“He played well against us down there a few weeks ago – he’s a great little player and he’s only improved as the year’s gone on. If he was available, we’d be interested.”

Leyland – one of 15 academy products to feature for London in Super League this season – has scored 14 tries and kicked 170 goals for the Broncos since making his first-team debut in 2021.

Oli’s younger brother Bill, who has missed the entire campaign due to an ACL injury, will also move up north in 2025 after having signed a two-year contract with Hull KR.

Warrington Wolves boss shares classy words towards London Broncos

The Broncos, who expected to return to the Championship in 2025 under IMG’s gradings, are currently sat second bottom in the Super League table heading into the final round.

Despite only winning three of their 26 games so far, Mike Eccles’ side have earned praise for their valiant efforts in the top flight given the circumstances they find themselves in regarding their future in Super League: and Burgess paid some complimentary words towards Friday’s opponents.

“They’ve been brilliant,” Burgess said. “They’ve been really good.

“Mike and his team have got their players galvanised and they’re believing in the fight. I think they’ve been great for the game and everyone’s got behind them. That’s not in a sympathetic way either – I think everyone’s appreciated the fight and spirit they’ve shown as a team.

“They made us work the last time we played them, and we’re expecting the same again. They’ve got big forwards and Oli Leyland has been in some form, setting tries up left right and centre and causing some problems. Josh Rourke has been great for them, but the forward pack’s been good and going hard for them.

“In the past four or five games, they’ve pushed pretty much everyone to the death. They’ve shown plenty of spirit.

“We’re looking forward to it and it’s the right game for us at this time of year. It should be a big crowd with it being ‘Kids For A Quid’ at Warrington. Hopefully everyone who’s got a season ticket comes down because it should be a good contest. It’s perfect for us.”

Warrington, who are currently third in the ladder, would need to beat London and need Leeds Rhinos to win at Hull KR if they were to secure a top-two finish, a week off next week and a home play-off semi-final.

