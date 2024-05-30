There’s no set age as to when a rugby league player ‘should’ break through, but this year, there seems to be starlets aplenty in Super League.

At our last count, we’d seen 14 current teenagers feature in the top flight this year, testament to the work being done behind the scenes at every club.

Every player’s journey has to start somewhere, but being deemed good enough to take to the field in Super League as a young gun is an achievement in itself.

Below, we’ve put together a ‘youngest 13’ from those teenagers we’ve seen so far this season…

1. Logan Moy (Hull FC, 18)

Logan Moy in action for Hull FC in 2024

One of a number of academy products utilised by Hull this season, Moy has featured four times, starting at full-back twice and named as the unused 18th man on a further two occasions. Like most of those who have debuted for the club in 2024, regardless of age, he’s still waiting for his first victory as an Airlie Bird at senior level.

2. Arron Lindop (Warrington Wolves, 18)

Arron Lindop in action for Warrington Wolves on his home debut against Hull FC

Winger Lindop debuted for Warrington in the opening round of the campaign away against Catalans Dragons and scored a try with a neat acrobatic finish in the corner. Given the strength in depth the Wolves have, he’s only managed one appearance since, but Sam Burgess has a red-hot prospect in his ranks.

3. Ned McCormack (Leeds Rhinos, 19)

Congratulations to Ned McCormack on a brilliant solo try on his dual registration debut with Halifax at the weekend. McCormack, Corey Johnson and Leon Ruan helped the Panthers to a well earned win over Doncaster in the Betfred Championship. — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) May 28, 2024

Leeds swooped to sign England Rugby Union youth international McCormack in April 2023, joining younger brother Fergus in the academy ranks at Headingley. 19-year-old Ned is highly rated and was handed his Super League debut last month against Warrington, also featuring on dual-registration for Halifax Panthers in the Championship more recently.

4. Alfie Edgell (Leeds Rhinos, 19)

Alfie Edgell in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2023

In this 13, he’s partnered by a Rhinos team-mate in the centres. In six senior appearances for Leeds, five of which coming this year, Edgell has already shown his versatility and is able to slot in pretty much anywhere along the back-line. The lifelong Leeds United fan hasn’t looked out of place when handed an opportunity by Rohan Smith, and we expect to see more of him soon.

5. Lewis Martin (Hull FC, 19)

Hull FC’s Lewis Martin tries to escape the grasp of Warrington Wolves’ George Williams during a Super League clash in 2024

Having debuted – and scored – against St Helens at the back end of last year, Martin has now become somewhat of a mainstay in Hull’s team. Featuring in all bar two of their games to date in 2024, and acting as the unused 18th man in those two, he’s found his way over the try-line another three times including once in their only victory so far this term against London Broncos.

6. Jack Charles (Hull FC, 18)

Hull FC’s Jack Charles in action in 2024

Charles only turned 18 at the end of January, but by the start of March, he’d been thrust into Super League action. Debuting off the bench in that victory against London, the highly-rated playmaker now has eight senior appearances to his name and has stepped up to kick 10 goals already. An impressive young talent.

7. Jack Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos, 19)

Jack Sinfield warms up ahead of a Leeds Rhinos game in 2024

Sinfield took to the field for the first time at senior level back in April 2022, but has never managed to nail down a starting spot in Smith’s side at Headingley. The teenager has featured twice so far this term, scoring in the first of those appearances against London, but may well be looking for game time elsewhere unless something changes at Leeds.

8. Max Wood (Warrington Wolves, 19)

Warrington Wolves youngster Max Wood

It’s hard to see Warrington not exercising the one-year extension option they hold in Wood’s contract given his impact off the bench in his six appearances so far this season after arriving from Wigan. The prop has also impressed on loan and dual-registration stints for Championship outfits Bradford Bulls & Widnes Vikings, a very competent deputy in the forward pack.

9. Jack Farrimond (Wigan Warriors, 18)

Wigan Warriors starlet Jack Farrimond made his Super League debut in March

Farrimond was still 17 when Wigan boss Matt Peet brought him in and around the senior setup last year, and there’s plenty of people singing the youngster’s praises. The half-back, now 18, made his Super League debut in March against London and you feel if there wasn’t such quality ahead of him, he may well have got more game time already.

10. Noah Stephens (St Helens, 19)

😄 Debut incoming for another of our Academy products tonight! Go well Noah! #COYS pic.twitter.com/DIMeGp7ihU — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) May 10, 2024

Having impressed for dual-registration partners Swinton Lions in the Championship, Saints gave Stephens his shot in Round 11, appearing off the bench in a win against Castleford. Amid a bit of an injury crisis at the club, the Liverpudlian took his chance with both hands and looks likely to occupy a spot at senior level for at least the next few weeks.

11. Adam Holroyd (Warrington Wolves, 19)

Warrington Wolves young gun Adam Holroyd

Holroyd was 17 at the time of his first-team debut for Warrington in August 2022, and come the start of this season, he’d established himself as a first-team regular. The forward featured nine times, taking his overall appearance tally at senior level up to 16. Now, it’s about biding his time and trying to earn his spot in Sam Burgess’ side back.

12. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors, 19)

Wigan Warriors academy product Junior Nsemba scoring his first-ever Super League try

By some distance the most experienced young gun in this team, and likely the one who’s achieved the most to date, second-rower Nsemba has now established himself as a starter at Wigan. At just 19, it’s no mean feat to have done that in a world champion side. He’s now made 26 senior appearances for the Warriors as well as three last year as a loanee for Whitehaven.

13. George Hill (Castleford Tigers, 19)

George Hill (centre) runs the ball in for Castleford Tigers in 2024

Rounding this side off is Hill, who debuted for Castleford against Wigan back in April and has remained in the Tigers’ side ever since, earning himself a contract extension which is testament to how well he’s performed. The loose forward – who enjoyed loan stints both last term & this year at Whitehaven – currently has five Super League appearances on his CV.

