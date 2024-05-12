Ranking all 13 teenagers to have played in Super League in 2024

It feels like we see a new youngster pop up in Super League pretty much every week, and that’s great, it’s what our game needs – self-sufficient academies producing talent.

Having scoured through all the data we have available, we’ve nailed down a list of 13 current teenagers to have featured at least once in the top flight this season in the opening 11 rounds.

Below, we’ve ranked them all!

Note: There are players who have appeared in Super League in 2024 as teenagers but have since turned 20, including Hull FC’s Zach Jebson, whose teenage years ended only earlier this week!

These players haven’t been included, with only those 19 or younger as of the time of writing on May 10, 2024 considered.

13. Ned McCormack (Leeds Rhinos) – 08/02/2005 (19)

Congratulations to former @Farnley_Falcons player and @woodhouse_grove pupil Ned McCormack, who is set to make his Rhinos debut tonight pic.twitter.com/tqkLy26KV3 — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) April 5, 2024

Leeds described the recruitment of England rugby union youth international McCormack as a ‘major coup’ at the time of his signing last April, with the teenager joining younger brother Fergus in the academy ranks at Headingley.

Ned’s debut came in defeat to Warrington at the beginning of April, coming off the bench as an interchange, and he now awaits a second appearance.

12. Jack Farrimond (Wigan Warriors) – DOB unknown (18)

Farrimond is the only player on this list whose date of birth we haven’t been able to confirm, so if you know it, get in touch! He’s definitely 18 though, we know that much, and has been tipped as one of, if not the finest of Wigan‘s current crop of young sparks.

The Leigh lad made his Super League debut as the Warriors ran out comfortable winners at London in March, shining in the halves. One to watch, for sure.

11. Arron Lindop (Warrington Wolves) – 17/03/2006 (18)

Arron Lindop in action for Warrington Wolves on his home debut against Hull FC

We haven’t got a list to hand, but we can’t imagine there’ll have been many players thrust into Super League action at 17 who managed to score on debut. Lindop, who has since turned 18, did exactly that in Round 1 away against Catalans, finishing in the corner with an acrobatic effort.

As you may expect, more senior players returned for Warrington the following week, but Lindop was given another opportunity last week against Hull FC for his home bow, and didn’t let anyone down again. It may take a while for a proper breakthrough to be made, but it looks like the Wolves have a decent prospect on their hands where the winger is concerned.

10. Noah Stephens (St Helens) – 03/10/2004 (19)

Prop Stephens squeezed into this ranking having finally made his Saints debut in their Round 11 victory at Castleford, coming off the bench for Paul Wellens’ side at The Jungle. His first Super League run out came after a good few weeks of waiting, involved in numerous 21-man squads and also appearing as the unused 18th man on matchday.

Because he’s only featured once, and that was literally a few days prior to us writing this, we didn’t feel it was fair to rank him any higher just yet, but given how well he’s rated by all involved with the Red V, we imagine we might get to see more of the youngster sooner rather than later.

9. Riley Lumb (Leeds Rhinos) – 18/12/2004 (19)

Riley Lumb applauds the travelling Leeds Rhinos fans with the Man of the Match medal around his neck following his debut for the club against Hull FC in Round 9 of the 2024 Super League season

Had Lumb not got injured and we’d have been writing this a few weeks down the line, you feel he may have been higher up in the rankings following a quite remarkable Leeds debut at Hull FC in Round 9, scoring a first-half brace of tries.

By all accounts, he went well against London on his Headingley debut last week too before injury forced him off, and it may be a while before we see the 19-year-old again, with Rhinos boss Rohan Smith confirming he’d be seeing a consultant to determine whether surgery was needed on a hamstring injury.

8. Alfie Edgell (Leeds Rhinos) – 25/07/2004 (19)

Having been in and around the squad for quite some time, back Edgell made his Leeds debut in their final game of the 2023 season having just turned 19. He’s featured four times so far this season, all in Super League.

The teenager showed his worth, for us, when he was thrown in at the eleventh hour away against Hull KR after Lachlan Miller took ill. In years to come, unless he’s snapped up by someone else, Leeds look like they have a gem on their hands.

7. Logan Moy (Hull FC) – 10/08/2005 (18)

Logan Moy in action for Hull FC in 2024

Hull have had to rely on youth quite heavily this season courtesy of the predicament they find themselves in, currently coachless, having lost senior figures and the vast majority of their games. In truth though, the younger lads who have donned a shirt for FC have impressed more than most.

That includes Moy, who has been in and around the senior squad for around a month now, appearing three times and being named 18th man in the Airlie Birds’ defeat at Warrington last weekend. There are team-mates in the FC squad who have impressed slightly more, as we’ll detail, but the experience won’t do any of them any harm.

6. Lewis Martin (Hull FC) – 19/08/2004 (19)

Winger Martin is one of those who we’d rank above Moy in terms of impact made this season, featuring in all bar one of Hull’s games so far in 2024 across all competitions with the only one he didn’t appear in spent on the bench as FC’s unused 18th man – against Leigh in March.

Tony Smith had handed Martin his debut last year, but he really has made that wing spot in the Black & Whites’ starting 13 his own now, scoring four tries so far in 2024, adding to the one he scored on debut against St Helens last term. The 19-year-old is consistently one of FC’s better players now.

5. George Hill (Castleford Tigers) – 29/07/2004 (19)

George Hill (centre) in action for Castleford Tigers in 2024

Hill is another who has had to be patient in waiting for his chance, spending plenty of time out on loan with Whitehaven, but when the opportunity came for him at the Jungle, he’s taken it with both hands.

Castleford boss Craig Lingard admitted the 19-year-old’s debut at Wigan saw him play more minutes than originally planned through a stunning performance, and he’s continued to impress since. Hill now has four senior appearances for the Tigers on his CV, and it’s hard to imagine there won’t be a good few more on that list by the end of this season.

4. Jack Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos) – 21/09/2004 (19)

It seems a long, long time ago since we saw Sinfield take to the field for the first time in a Rhinos shirt against Castleford, over two years ago now on Easter Monday 2022.

Appearances since then haven’t been easy to come by, particularly this season having featured for the first time in 2024 only in Round 10, but it’s clear to see he has a bright future ahead of him. The clue’s in the surname, we suppose. Sinfield Jr. might need to look beyond Headingley in the future though.

3. Jack Charles (Hull FC) – 30/01/2006 (18)

Hull FC’s Jack Charles

Before this year, very few people outside of Hull had heard of Jack Charles, and now, you’ll know him if you’re a regular Super League watcher. Of all the youngsters FC have called upon, the half-back has been the brightest spark without any doubt and is now one of the aces orchestrating their play week in, week out.

Having only turned 18 at the beginning of the year, being able to do that so regularly is incredibly impressive, and Charles has taken on goal-kicking duties, too. A real, real gem and someone Hull definitely shouldn’t be overlooking once they get reinforcements in.

2. Adam Holroyd (Warrington Wolves) – 05/09/2004 (19)

Holroyd is one of those players you get asked about and can’t quite believe he’s still a teenager, particularly after his impressive start to 2024. Featuring nine times so far this year across all competitions, the Wolves have already tied him down with a new deal, and that’s testament to his showings.

An absolute tackling machine, the 19-year-old has really stepped up this year under the tutelage of Sam Burgess, and is another that in years to come, we expect to be getting praise of the highest order as one of the best in Super League in his position.

1. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors) – 27/06/2004 (19)

Wigan Warriors academy product Junior Nsemba scoring his first-ever Super League try

As soon as this piece was mentioned at Love Rugby League towers, only one man was ever going to top the ranking. Alongside many others, we’ve banged the drum on just how good Nsemba is on numerous occasions already this year, and will continue to do so.

Starting this year as Willie Isa’s understudy, Nsemba was already impressing off the bench and on the rare occasions he was handed a start by Matt Peet. But since Isa’s ankle fracture dislocation, his presence hasn’t been sorely missed, and that’s because his deputy has stepped it up again in terms of performance level.

Nsemba possesses raw talent, and is in one of the best possible places to transform that talent into star quality in terms of the Warriors’ academy. Eight appearances so far in 2024 across all competitions, and many more to come, we’re sure.

