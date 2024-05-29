Warrington Wolves suffer Challenge Cup final injury blow with key man ruled out

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess says it is unlikely that forward Joe Philbin will be fit for the Challenge Cup final against Wigan Warriors.

The 29-year-old played in Warrington’s 16-8 win over Catalans Dragons in on Saturday, but pulled up sore after their victory in the south of France with a groin strain.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, of which Love Rugby League was in attendance, Burgess says Philbin will more than likely miss the final at Wembley on Saturday week.

“Everyone has pulled through okay except Philbs,” Burgess said ahead of Saturday’s Super League clash with Wigan.

“He’s no good – he’ll be out for a little bit. He’ll probably be no good for Wembley, which is sad.

“We see him around the place and he’s a pretty happy character so he’ll take it in his stride. He’s had a couple of injuries to deal with as he’s an experienced guy. I’m sad for him, but he’ll move on.

“We’re still figuring out how severe it is, but he’s probably not going to make the final.”

More to follow.