Huddersfield Giants captain Luke Yates explains ‘big factor’ behind decision to join Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves have confirmed the signing of Huddersfield Giants captain Luke Yates on a two-year deal from 2025, as exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League in April.

The Australian forward is currently in his fourth season with Huddersfield, making 84 appearances for the Giants to date, including leading them out in the Challenge Cup final in 2022.

Yates has been in England since 2019, having joined London Broncos before going on to spend time at Salford Red Devils prior to his move to Huddersfield.

The 29-year-old will call Warrington home in 2025, and he has explained why working under Wire coach Sam Burgess played a major role in his decision to join the club.

On joining Warrington, Yates said: “The opportunity for me to come and play for a club like Warrington with Sam Burgess as head coach is massive for me.

“Sam was someone I idolised when he played NRL and to have the opportunity to work and learn from someone like him was a big factor.

“I’ll look to lead by example with my work ethic and how I go about my business. I want to contribute to success there from next season.

“I’m excited to get amongst it with the club and to play in front of the Warrington fanbase next year.”

Sam Burgess delighted to welcome ‘outstanding’ Luke Yates to Warrington Wolves

Yates has a reputation for being one of the most hard-working forwards in Super League, having made an average of 42 tackles per game in 2023.

He will play out the rest of this season with Huddersfield before linking up with his new Wire team-mates when pre-season preparations for 2025 begin in November.

On the signing of Yates, Burgess said: “Luke is an outstanding player who has been one of the comp’s most consistent and hard-working forwards for a number of years.

“He will bring great quality and leadership to our pack and I’m excited to work with him next season.”

