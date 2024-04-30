Luke Yates is set to enter the open market and test the water over interest from clubs – with Warrington Wolves among those interested in the Huddersfield Giants captain.

Love Rugby League can reveal that the Wire have identified Yates as a player of interest for the 2025 campaign, with the Australian’s existing contract set to expire at the John Smith’s Stadium at the end of this season.

Yates is one of the most high-profile players on the open market, as the May 1 deadline which allows clubs to speak with off-contract players arrives. He is yet to re-sign at Huddersfield, and is already commanding expressions of interest from other clubs.

One of those is understood to be Warrington, who are keen admirers of Yates – a player who has established himself as one of the standout forwards in recent seasons.

The 29-year-old is in his fourth season with Huddersfield, having previously spent time at London Broncos and Salford Red Devils. He is understood to be keen to remain in England beyond this season, and a number of clubs are actively monitoring his situation.

And the Wolves are one of those clubs. Many of their senior forwards remain under contract beyond this season but a number of younger players are coming off-contract.

However, one issue they do not have to negotiate is potential quota barriers. The Wolves already have one spare space on their overseas allocation of seven players, following the release of Sam Kasiano at the start of this season. Josh Drinkwater and Rodrick Tai are also off-contract at the end of this season.

Yates has made over 80 appearances since joining the Giants, and has well over 100 Super League appearances to his name. He joined the club for a significant transfer fee but could now be set to leave on a free transfer if the Wolves’ interest turns into something more significant.

