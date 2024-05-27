St Helens, Warrington Wolves provide 6 stars in Super League Team of the Week

Round 12 of Super League was certainly eventful, making our decisions for the latest Love Rugby League Team of the Week somewhat difficult.

There were a number of top performers across the six games, though – here are our picks: with no fewer than six clubs represented this week..

1. Niall Evalds

Evalds played an influential role in Hull KR’s 64-14 demolition of London Broncos in the capital on Sunday. The livewire fullback scored two tries and provided FOUR assists as the Robins ran in 11 tries.

2. Josh Thewlis

The England Knights international put in a hard-working performance to help Warrington pick up an impressive 16-8 win against Catalans in Perpignan. It was a strong display from Thewlis, who made 153 metres from 12 carries, whilst kicking four goals.

3. Rodrick Tai

The Papua New Guinea international is really starting to find his feet now at Warrington. He delivered a top performance on Saturday, making 153 metres from 15 carries whilst making 21 tackles in defence. Tai even made a clean break and bust five tackles.

4. Mark Percival

Percival arguably had his best game in a few years in St Helens’ 40-10 victory over Leeds on Friday. The former England international racked up 147 metres from 20 carries, busting five tackles and making a clean break. He was ruthless in defence, too.

5. Liam Marshall

Marshall is everything you want a modern day winger to be: a prolific try scorer but also does the tough stuff out of yardage. The 28-year-old made 142 metres from 15 carries against Salford, busting five tackles.

6. George Williams

Williams is arguably the best player in Super League right now. The England skipper delivered another masterclass to inspire Warrington’s win in the south of France, scoring a try and providing an assist whilst making six kicks in general play.

7. Rowan Milnes

Milnes produced a man of the match performance in Castleford’s 30-22 win over Hull FC on Friday, scoring a try and kicking five goals. He dictated the play with his boot, making 18 kicks in general play and seven attacking kicks. He even made 27 tackles!

8. Sylvester Namo

Namo had his best game yet in a Castleford shirt on Friday night. The Papua New Guinean powerhouse caused plenty of problems for Hull’s defence through the middle of the park.

9. Edwin Ipape

Ipape delivered a man of the match display in helping Leigh beat Huddersfield 16-10 at the John Smith’s Stadium. The Papua New Guinea international was at the heart of everything the Leopards did in attack and got a try to go alongside his 22 tackles.

10. George Delaney

Delaney came on in the 6th minute for the injured Joe Batchelor and played 74 minutes straight in the front-row: a phenomenal effort for a 20-year-old prop. The Saints academy product made 135 metres from 16 carries whilst making 31 tackles in defence.

11. Curtis Sironen

Leeds just couldn’t handle the power of Sironen, with the Saints back-rower making 123 metres from 20 carries, busting five tackles. The Aussie forward also got on the scoresheet and provided an assist whilst making 13 tackles.

12. Junior Nsemba

The fact that Nsemba is still only 19 years of age is scary when you consider how good he already is. The towering back-rower made nine carries and 29 tackles in Wigan’s win at Salford whilst getting on the scoresheet for his second Super League try.

13. Elliot Minchella

Hull KR captain Minchella put in a workmanlike display in the capital, making 10 carries as well as 22 tackles. The 28-year-old has started the season in tremendous form, and you suspect he is knocking on the door of an England call-up.

