These days, there’s no defined age for rugby league players to call it quits – as some of the game’s oldest players still doing the business in 2024 can attest to.

Remarkably, there are two players over the age of 40 still playing on a fairly regular basis – albeit outside of Super League – which, quite simply, we tip our hat to.

Some of Super League’s modern-day icons are among the oldest players in the game, as well as some stalwarts of the lower leagues who have served their clubs with pride. Without further ado, here’s our 13 featuring every player still active over the

1. Jarrod Sammut (Workington Town, 37)

Jarrod Sammut in action for Workington Town in 2024

One of the biggest mavericks ever to appear in Super League, Sammut is still playing professionally now with League 1 side Workington Town at the age of 37. Over a decade on from his unforgettable debut for Crusaders at Magic Weekend, the Maltese international is one of the modern game’s great cult heroes, having appeared for a whole string of clubs at all levels of the sport!