Super League club target NRL star Dallin Watene-Zelezniak for 2025

Super League heavyweights Catalans Dragons are reportedly set to go ‘all out’ to try and sign New Zealand superstar Dallin Watene-Zelezniak for 2025.

One of the most recognisable and high-profile players in the NRL, Watene-Zelezniak is still under contract at New Zealand Warriors next season. However, the Dragons are, according to the Wide World of Sports, putting a real emphasis on trying to get a deal done.

Still only 28, Watene-Zelezniak is the target of a reported three-year contract from the Dragons, as they look to add another major name to their ranks for 2025 and beyond.

Watene-Zelezniak has made over 200 appearances at the highest level since bursting onto the scene in 2014 with Penrith Panthers. He has also featured for Canterbury Bulldogs and the Warriors in the NRL – but could now be coming to Super League according to the report.

Catalans were also set to target a move for Sydney Roosters star Daniel Tupou – but he now looks set to remain at the Roosters in 2025.

And that has led the Dragons to Watene-Zelezniak. “We were looking at Watene-Zelezniak and Daniel Tupou,” a Catalans source told Wide World of Sports.

“Now Tupou has re-signed with the Roosters, we will be going all out for Watene-Zelezniak.”

Watene-Zelezniak has also made 13 appearances at Test level for New Zealand, featuring in two World Cups: 2017 and 2022.

Catalans are set to undergo somewhat of an overhaul next season. Forward Mike McMeeken is heading for Wakefield Trinity, as is former Trinity winger Tom Johnstone. Another winger, Tom Davies, is set to join Hull KR – while there are a plethora of other stars out of contract.

And Catalans’ rebuild could include a sizeable and cash-heavy deal for Watene-Zelezniak, if reports Down Under are to be believed.

READ NEXT: Comparing how every Super League club’s average attendance compares to 2023